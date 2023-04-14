MalacaÃ±ang announces concert series featuring Filipino artists from all over the Philippines

Malacañang announces concert series featuring Filipino artists from all over the Philippines

Malacañan Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

MANILA, Philippines — There will be a concert series featuring Filipino artists from different fields of performing arts in the Palace, Malacañang announced yesterday.

According to the Palace statement, the "Konsyerto sa Palasyo" was initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “highlight the nation’s rich culture and world class talent.”

“He also firmly believes that the creative industry should not be left out as the nation takes leaps of progress towards economic recovery,” Malacañang added.

The first concert is scheduled on April 22, intended to recognize the Armed Forces of the Philippines' service to Filipinos.

“The upcoming ‘Konsyerto sa Palasyo: Awit ng Magiting’ on 22 April 2023 recognizes the Armed Forces for its sacrifices in maintaining the nation’s sovereignty, peace and security,” read the statement.

“Members of the various branches of service of the AFP together with their families will be the guest audiences for the evening,” it added.

The upcoming concerts will be livestreamed on different social media sites.

Performers will be coming from Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, Cavite, Iloilo, Metro Manila and Davao.

