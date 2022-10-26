The Vamps returning to Manila in February 2023

MANILA, Philippines — British pop-rock band The Vamps are visiting the Philippines for the fifth time when they come to Manila in February next year.

The Vamps are bringing their "Greatest Hits Tour" to the Mall of Asia Arena on February 17, 2023 after coming from concerts in Thailand and South Korea.

Pre-selling of tickets are on November 8 while general selling will begin the following day. Ticket prices, purchase guidelines, and a seat map will be released at a later date.

The band composed of Brad Simpson, Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, and James McVey last performed in Manila in 2017 in Vertis North, Quezon City for their "Middle of the Night" tour, promoting their third album "Night and Day."

The Vamps are best known for their singles "Can We Dance," "Wild Heart, "Last Night," and "Wake Up" as well as their collaborations "Somebody to You" and "Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)."

Their most recent album was 2020's "Cherry Blossom" and earlier this month, the band released its compilation album, "10 Years of The Vamps."

