SB19 releases new single 'Nyebe' ahead of homecoming concert

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop heavyweights SB19 are preparing for the tail-end of their "WYAT" tour with the release of the brand new single "Nyebe."

SB19 embarked on their first world tour which took them to the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, and will mark its finale back home in the Philippines in Araneta Coliseum on December 18.

As a teaser for what to expect, SB19 released the song "Nyebe" on digital music platforms for the general public, having performed the song while on their international tours.

"Nyebe," written by the group's leader and main rapper Pablo, shows the even more emotional side of SB19 with its holiday-linked lyrics of warmth, longing, and sadness.

“I was thinking about the feeling of hopelessness, knowing and accepting that things are changing too fast. Time doesn’t stop, things around us happen so fast," said Pablo. "At the end of the day, matutunaw rin ang nyebe. We just have to live with it and pray, there is always a ray of hope.”

Another member, Josh, said "Nyebe" was ready even before the "WYAT" tour began, having teased it publicly at the group's "Our Zone" concert in 2021.

SB19 first performed the song for Filipino audiences in Head in the Clouds (HITC) Manila, of which the P-pop group performed on the first day.

HITC Manila featured artists under the 88rising recording company which include Joji, Indonesian singers Niki and Warren Hue, GOT7 member Jackson Wang, Thai rapper Milli, and Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!

Filipino singer Ylona Garcia, also signed under 88rising, was supposed to perform at HITC Manila but her and August 08's sets were canceled due to bad weather; it would have been her first stage performance in the Philippines in four years.

Artists not under 88rising like SB19 that were able to push through with their sets include former Day6 member Park Jae-hyung or eaJ, Japanese duo YOASOBI, "Zoom" hitmaker and rapper Jessi — who was just in Manila last September — and Filipino musicians Guapdad 4000, Manila Grey, and Zack Tabudlo.

While tickets to the WYAT Homecoming Concert on December 18 are being sold, international and local fans will also be able to watch via paid livestream to see SB19 cap off another successful year.

