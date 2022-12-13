IV of Spades members reunite at Eraserheads reunion concert rehearsals

MANILA, Philippines — Members of rock band IV of Spades recently reunited at the rehearsals of Eraserheads' reunion concert.

Concert director Paolo Valenciano posted on his Facebook account a photo of him with former IVOS members Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga, Badjao De Castro and Unique Salonga.

"May nag reunion dito sa rehearsals ng Eheads reunion. I swear, me right now," Paolo captioned the post.

Unique left the band in May 2018 to "continue with his personal endeavors."

Heavily inspired by ‘70s fashion, acts and sound, the band rose to fame after their single “Ilaw sa Daan” was released last 2017 followed by “Hey Barbara,” “Where Have You Been My Disco?” and "Mundo."

The band announced in August 2020 that they are taking an indefinite leave from the music industry.

The band also said that they are pursuing their each member's personal interests during their hiatus.

"We will be busy pursuing some other personal interests and take a needed time off as a band. There are no plans to release anything or perform for the time being," the band said.

"There are more things out there that we should pay attention to and remember that living itself is a blessing," the group added.

