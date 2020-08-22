COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
IV of Spades on indefinite hiatus
Remaining IV of Spades members bassist Zild Benitez, guitarist Blaster Silonga and drummer Badjao de Castro at the Myx Music Awards.
ABS-CBN/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 22, 2020 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — OPM band IV of Spades announced that they are taking an indefinite leave from the music industry.

In their Facebook page, the trio of Zild Benitez, Blaster Silonga and Badjao de Castro said that they decided to have a break from making music and performing. 

"Hello. The three of us are still fine and alive. The band decided that we’ll be having a break from all the things that we’ve been doing together for the past few years," the group said.

The band behind the hit song "Mundo" also said that they are pursuing their each personal interest during their hiatus. 

"We will be busy pursuing some other personal interests and take a needed time off as a band. There are no plans to release anything or perform for the time being," the band said. 

"With that being said, there are more things out there that we should pay attention to and remember that living itself is a blessing," it added. 

Their announcement came in the middle of the pandemic due to the coronavirus which affected musicians after live gigs were banned. 

Their last single "Sariling Multo" was released recently as they recorded it while in the community quarantine. 

The band was formed in 2014 with then frontman Unique Salonga who left the group two years ago. 

In six years together, the band became a household name with their retro outfit and catchy songs such as "Ilaw Sa Daan" and "Hey Barbara" to name a few. 

