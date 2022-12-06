OPM rock queens to stage concert anew

MANILA, Philippines — Due to insistent public demand, Pinoy rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal and Lougee Basabas are staging another run of their collaborative show at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City this December 14.

This time around, the iconic women of the late 1990s to mid-2000s Original Pinoy Music (OPM) are set to perform together in an outdoor venue known for standing-room-only crowds — a deliberate contrast to the lavish halls of The Theatre At Solaire where they held their sold-out concert last weekend.

Dubbed "Tanawin: A Thanksgiving and Listening Party," the intimate gig serves as a medium to give back to the fans who have shown their unwavering support and love through their decades of navigating stardom, setbacks, motherhood, uncertainty and faith. It will also provide the six artists the opportunity to preview new material and announce special projects for next year.

As the title of the show implies, "Tanawin" sees the beauty of gazing longingly ahead of time, be it out of reflection, curiosity, or admiration. As singer-songwriters find new meaningful ways to share music and deliver confessionals, the ladies are ready to put out new songs in the same way that they are comfortable serenading the crowd with familiar hits.

Presented by GNN Entertainment Productions, "Tanawin" marks the second time that the six solo acts will be performing together live. From their early days as lead vocalists of late 1990s to early 2000s bands to establishing their identity as individual artists, the six acclaimed singer-songwriters have proven their staying power with sold-out tours and concerts, chart-topping singles and albums, and a dedicated fanbase.

