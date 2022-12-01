Pinoy pop group 1st.One debuts in global Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart

MANILA, Philippines — P-Pop group 1st.One debuted atop the Billboard Hot Trending Shongs chart with their hit song "Shout Out."

In their official Twitter account, the group thanked their fans for their achievement.

"From the bottom of our hearts thank you everyone," they wrote.

"A dream turned to reality. Thank you to each and everyone of you for helping us achieve and retain this," the group wrote in another post.

1st.One's "Shout Out" debuted in the Hot Trending Songs Chart nearly a year after its original release last January.

Composed of Ace, Max, Alpha, J, Joker, and Jayson, 1st.One officially debuted in 2020 after years of training under the talent agency of the same name.

The group became the second P-Pop group to be in the Billboard Hot Trending Song chart after SB19's "Bazinga" and "WYAT."

