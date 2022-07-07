SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

SB19's Ken, also known as Felip

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Ken, also known as Felip, raised the Philippine flag as he performed his single "Bulan" for the Recording Academy’s Global Spin.

Felip is the first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's digital series.

According to the video released on YouTube, Felip is the name Ken uses for his solo releases as compared to his quiet and reserved image as Ken of Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19.

His song "Bulan" is a methapor for crab mentality.

“In this episode of Global Spin, FELIP — also known as SB19's Ken — dives into Filipino mythology to use the myth of Bulan as a lesson for modern life,” read the description of the video.

The video was shot in Teatrillo managed by the The Intramuros Administration in the Philippines.

Recording Academy is the world's leading society of musical professionals and is dedicated to celebrating, honoring and sustaining music's past, present and future. — Video from Grammy's YouTube channel

RELATED: SB19 sings new Binibining Pilipinas theme song