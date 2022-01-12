Avril Lavigne returns to her 'core' in new album

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Avril Lavigne is set to release a new single this week.

In her Instagram account, Avril posted a photo of her Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam magazine cover.

“WHO WANTS A NEW SONG THIS WEEK??!!” she captioned the post.

Avril released "Bite Me" in November 2021. The hit single was the first song she released since 2019.

In a report by Express, Avril is set to launch her 7th studio album, which is yet to have a title.

"I'm really stoked about the new music and just in such a good place. We're all having so much fun,” she said.

"I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career. To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that," she added.

