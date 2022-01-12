



















































 












Avril Lavigne returns to her 'core' in new album




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 4:30pm
 





Pop star Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Avril Lavigne is set to release a new single this week. 


In her Instagram account, Avril posted a photo of her Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam magazine cover.  


“WHO WANTS A NEW SONG THIS WEEK??!!” she captioned the post. 


Avril released "Bite Me" in November 2021. The hit single was the first song she released since 2019. 


 








 


In a report by Express, Avril is set to launch her 7th studio album, which is yet to have a title.


"I'm really stoked about the new music and just in such a good place. We're all having so much fun,” she said. 


"I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career. To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that," she added. 


