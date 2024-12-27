^

Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado emotional after watching ‘Green Bones’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even "Green Bones" star Dennis Trillo could not help but be emotional watching his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry. His wife and the film’s co-producer, Jennylyn Mercado, was also seen crying after the film’s end credits rolled. 

“Oo nga e. Hindi ko mapigilan,” the actor said to the press including Philstar.com right after the screening of the movie last December 20 in SM North Edsa, The Block in Quezon City. 

“Siguro dahil napaka-ganda ng pagkasulat. Paano magagamit ‘yung lesson? Siguro mararamdaman mo talaga na sobrang relatable ng kwento,” he added. 

Even his wife, Jennylyn, shed tears while watching their very first co-production film. The celebrity couple is behind Brightburn Entertainment, the production company that collaborated with GMA Pictures in “Green Bones.” 

“Oo, iyak din siya nang iyak. Sa kalagitnaan pa lang. Nakakatuwa dahil bihira siya mag-react sa mga ganyang eksena. First time ko siyang nakitang naiyak ulit sa isang pelikula na ako ‘yung pinapanood niya. Hindi ko in-expect na ganoon siya kadala sa mga eksena,” Dennis said. 

After the screening, Jennylyn and Dennis’ child co-star, Sienna Stevens, were seen wiping tears. Iza Calzado was seen consoling the child star who could not stop her tears from falling. 

In “Green Bones,” Dennis plays Domingo “Dom Saltik” Zamora, a soon-to-be-released inmate at San Fabian penitentiary. His dream of regaining his freedom after serving his sentence for killing his sister (Iza) and niece (Sienna) is threatened by the appearance of a new jail guard Xavier Gonzaga (Ruru Madrid). 

Gonzaga is hellbent on proving that Zamora is just pretending to have changed for the better, believing that criminals do not change. 

The ensemble also includes Michael de Mesa, Nonie Buencamino, Ronnie Lazaro, Wendell Ramos, Victor Neri, Mikoy Morales, Royce Cabrera, and Alessandra de Rossi. 

“Green Bones” is currently showing in Metro Manila and select provincial cinemas as part of the 10 official entries at this year’s 50th MMFF. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

