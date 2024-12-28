â€˜I am finally seenâ€™: Vice Ganda honored with Special Jury award at MMFF 2024

‘I am finally seen’: Vice Ganda honored with Special Jury award at MMFF 2024

Vice Ganda accepts the Special Jury Award at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival awarding ceremony held in Solaire Ballroom in Paranaque City on December 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda was visibly surprised when her name was called by Dennis Trillo and Lorna Tolentino as it was revealed that the popular noontime show host was the recipient of a special jury award at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) awards night.

The MMFF favorite revealed upon starting her speech that she asked his “And the Breadwinner Is” co-star Eugene Domingo and director Jun Robles Lana about what the award stands for.

“Special Jury Citation for what? For best-dressed of the night? Special Jury Citation for Best Performance? Ganun ba ‘yun? Ah, okay. So, salamat po,” Vice Ganda quipped.

She quickly added that she did not know what the award stood for. Lorna and Dennis, the award presenters, told him that they would be explaining its significance. Dennis read the description that said the citation is given to “a performer who has broken the ground and gone out of the familiar and comfort zone to prove his growth as an artist and tackled issues relevant to the contemporary society.”

After hearing the explanation, Vice Ganda started to give her speech to the crowd at the Solaire ballroom.

“I have long been waiting for this — at last, finally, I am seen. Maraming-maraming salamat sa pagkilala na iyon. Tonight, I am seen. With this movie, with this project, I am finally seen. I have been participating at the MMFF for years. This is the first time na meron akong award,” the “It’s Showtime” host said.

Vice Ganda has been part of the annual film festival, churning out one box office hit after another. Some of his previous MMFF entries are “Sisterakas” (2012), “Girl Boy Bakla Tomboy” (2013), “The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin” (2014) and “The Mall, The Merrier” (2019).

She proceeded to thank her home studio, ABS-CBN, for continuously entrusting her with projects even amid its difficulties after Congress did not renew its broadcast license in 2020.

The actor also thanked Lana for entrusting her with the role in “And The Breadwinner Is,” an official entry at this year’s MMFF. Vice is thankful for giving her an project that does not only allow her to make the audience laugh but also learn a lot of lessons and realizations from it.

Vice showed his wit at this juncture when he quipped about the MMFF special award.

“My god. Hahabaan ko na baka kasi itong award nito ibig sabihin hindi na ako magbe-Best Actor. (laughs). Baka ito ‘yung award sa mga first runner-up. Baka sayang naman ‘yung outfit at saka sikat naman siya, paakyatin natin siya for star value of the moment,” she said laughing, earning laughs from the audience as well.

The host also took time to underscore about the citations that could have been given to her co-stars.

“I also share this with Eugene Domingo, who I strongly and absolutely believe also deserved to be nominated at least for Best Supporting Actress. Ganoon din si Gladys Reyes at si Maris Racal. At ang nanay kong si Malou de Guzman.

“Maraming salamat sa Metro Manila Film Festival at kinikilala niyo ako at ang kakayahan ko — isang baklang performer,” Vice ended her speech.

Apart from Vice’s special award, “And The Breadwinner Is” also took home the Gender Sensitivity Award.

