'Historic': GMA Pictures gets back-to-back win with ‘Green Bones’ at MMFF 2024

GMA Pictures' 'Green Bones' wins the coveted Best Picture award at the conclusion of the awarding ceremony of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival held in Solaire Resort in Paranaque City on December 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Pictures’ grand comeback is marked with the back-to-back wins of “Firefly” and “Green Bones” at the last two editions of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“Green Bones” succeeded its GMA Pictures’ predecessor, “Firefly,” the Best Picture winner at last year’s MMFF. The Dennis Trillo-Ruru Madrid starrer also got the coveted plum at the end of last night’s awarding ceremony held in Solaire Resort in Parañaque City.

The back-to-back win is a repeat of GMA Films’ (the former name of GMA Pictures) critical acclaim at the MMFF in 1998 and 1999.

“Jose Rizal” (1998) and “Muro Ami” (1999) won their MMFF editions. Both were starred by Cesar Montano and were directed by the late Marilou Diaz-Abaya.

Interestingly, both “Firefly” and “Green Bones” were directed by Zig Madamba Dulay.

"This is historic for us. This is a very big thing for GMA Pictures. It was really our aim to bring back the glory of the film studio. Twenty-five years ago, we won for ‘Muro-Ami,’ 26 years ago for ‘Jose Rizal.’ That was back to back. And this is back to back, ‘Firefly’ and ‘Green Bones.’ Congrats, guys!" said GMA Pictures Executive Vice President and GMA Public Affairs First Vice President Nessa Valdellon during her acceptance speech.

Apart from Best Picture, “Green Bones” also won the other major awards: Best Screenplay for National Artist Ricky Lee and Anj Atienza, Best Actor for Dennis Trillo, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ruru Madrid, Best Cinematography for Neil Daza, and Best Child Performer for Sienna Stevens.

“Green Bones” tells the story of soon-to-be released inmate Domingo “Dom Saltik” Zamora (Dennis), whose freedom is threatened by the appearance of new jail guard Xavier Gonzaga (Ruru Madrid).

Gonzaga is determined to prove that Zamora has not changed after being sent to prison for killing his sister (Iza Calzado).

It features an ensemble cast that includes Ronnie Lazaro, Nonie Buencamino, Michael de Mesa, Victor Neri, Wendell Ramos, Royce Cabrera, Mikoy Morales, and Alessandra de Rossi.

“Green Bones” is among the 10 entries at this year’s 50th Metro Manila Film Festival.

