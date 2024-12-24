^

Movies

Disney crosses $5 billion at global box office, a post-pandemic first

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 24, 2024 | 11:53am
Disney crosses $5 billion at global box office, a post-pandemic first
Scene from 'Inside Out 2'
Disney - Pixar

MANILA, Philippines — Production company Walt Disney Studios crosses the five-billion dollar mark at the global box office, a huge milestone for any film studio since the pandemic.

Data showed that Disney will be the only studio to hit the mark in 2024, aided by billion-dollar gross incomes from "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine."

It is the sixth time that Disney reached the milestone since 2010 but the first for any film studio since 2019 — a year when nine films earned over a billion dollars globally (seven of them by Disney).

Pixar's "Inside Out 2" earned $1.699 billion (P99.3 billion) globally en route to becoming the year's biggest movie and the biggest animated film of all time.

Meanwhile Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" was the only other movie to earn a billion dollars globally, closing out at nearly $1.34 billion (P78.3 billion) and is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

Aiding in Disney's haul is another animated film "Moana 2" which is still screening and two 20th Century Studios franchise entries, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and "Alien: Romulus."

The highest-grossing non-Disney film of 2024 was Universal's "Despicable Me 4" which ended its theatrical run just under a billion dollars.

Also making a significant amount was Warner Bros. "Dune Part Two" which has another Universal film "Wicked" on its heels.

