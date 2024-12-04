'Snow White' trailer shows expansion of Disney's iconic film

'Disney's Snow White' stars Gal Gadot as the evil queen stepmother (left) and Rachel Zegler in the titular role (right). The live-action adaptation is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Disney released the first full-length trailer for its live-action adaptation of "Snow White" starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

The trailer begins with the titular character played by Zegler reminiscing about the kingdom's rule under her late father until everything changed because of Gadot's Evil Queen.

Hints of a departure from the 1937 original animated film are seen early on when Snow White says people need kindness and the Evil Queen responds, "You know I really don't remember you being this opininated."

Iconic scenes remain like the Evil Queen asking her magic mirror who is "the fairest of them all" and Snow White fleeing into the forest after being warned by the Huntsman.

Now wearing her famous blue-and-yellow dress, Snow White wakes up and enters a cottage in the woods for a brief nap, just as the seven dwarves are making their way home.

The dwarves led by Doc assure Snow White of her safety, then the trailer shifts the story to Snow White asking for help in facing the queen, including a scene of her reentering the castle.

Snow White performs a new song, likely penned by award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and declares she will take the kingdom back from the Evil Queen.

The trailer ends with the Evil Queen transforming into her hideous form and offering Snow White a poisoned apple.

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was Disney's first-ever feature film and is considered a landmark in animated features.

The live-action reimagining "Snow White" is set for a March 2025 release in the Philippines. — Video from Walt Disney Studio Philippines' YouTube channel

