'Hello Love Again' breaks North American opening record for Filipino film with P140M

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 12:47pm
'Hello, Love, Again' stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are joined by director Cathy Garcia- Sampana (center) at the premiere night of the OFW- themed romantic drama.
MANILA, Philippines — "Hello, Love, Again" made history as its opening weekend became the highest-grossing for a Filipino film in North America with $2.4 million (almost P141 million).

According to a report by Deadline, the film starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards opened at the No. 8 spot of the top-grossing films of the weekend, opening in nearly 250 cinemas across North America.

Deadline reported that the film "saw strong turnout and engagement across key markets driven by a robust campaign designed to engage core Filipino-American audiences while broadening its appeal to Asian-American, Hispanic, and general moviegoers."

"The campaign leveraged the strong fan base of Bernardo and Richards, along with strategic partnerships with platforms like ABS-CBN’s TFC and Cinema One, creating a cohesive push across digital and social media," it added. 

For comparison, the 2019 original also directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana earned $1.99 million (P116.7 million) during its entire North American run.

The film earned P245 million on its first three days in the Philippines, meaning "Hello, Love, Again" surpassed the P500-million mark in less than a week.

It is on track to become the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, currently held by last year's "Rewind" starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, which claimed the title from "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

"Hello, Love Again" continues to screen in the Philippines and North America, and later this week opens in five countries in the Middle East — where a huge population of Filipino migrant workers may boost ticket sales even further.

Review: Kathryn Bernardo will shock fans in 'Hello Love Again'

ALDEN RICHARDS

KATHRYN BERNARDO
