Vilma Santos for National Artist: Aktor PH lists down reasons for nomination

Vilma Santos: ‘Wala na akong mahihingi pa. What I always pray for daily is for the Lord to continue guiding me every day in making good decisions for my family and the constituency I serve… One thing which I want to do someday is to direct a movie. Matagal ko na pinapangarap ‘to. I hope to be given a chance to fulfill this dream one of these days.’

MANILA, Philippines — Vilma Santos-Recto, the "Star for All Seasons," has been nominated by Aktor PH, a collective group of Filipino actors, for the prestigious National Artist Award.

This nomination, the group said in a statement sent to Philstar.com and the media, acknowledges Santos-Recto’s “immense contributions to Philippine cinema over a remarkable 60-year career, making her one of the most revered figures in the industry.”

Below, the group, represented by actor Dingdong Dantes at a press conference in Manila Hotel today, outlined the reasons for the nomination:

Career achievements:

Unparalleled versatility: Santos has played an extensive range of characters, showcasing her exceptional acting prowess. From iconic roles such as Darna and Dyesebel to complex portrayals like a socially conscious nun (“Sister Stella L,” 1984), a burlesque star (“Burlesk Queen,” 1977), an AIDS and a terminally ill patient (“Because I Love You: The Dolzura Cortez Story,” 1992; “Pahiram ng Isang Umaga,” 1989), and a rape survivor (“Rubia Servios,” 1978), Vilma’s versatility is truly unmatched.

Award-winning performances: The "Star for All Seasons" has won many acting awards from prestigious local and international bodies, including Gawad Urian, FAMAS, Catholic Mass Media, the Metro Manila Film Festival, PMPC Star Awards, and international film festivals in Brussels and Dhaka. This makes her the most-awarded actress in Philippine cinema history.

Cultural impact:

Enduring relevance: Vilma has remained a significant figure in Philippine cinema, continuously leading in critically acclaimed films even as she turned 70. Widely-known as the longest reigning movie queen of Philippine cinema, Vilma’s ability to stay relevant in a rapidly changing industry is a testament to her talent and dedication.

Her films have had a lasting impact on popular culture, addressing social issues and contributing to national discourse. Movies like "Dekada '70" and "Bata Bata Paano Ka Ginawa?" have sparked important conversations on societal topics.

Public service:

Transition to politics: Beyond her film career, Santos has made significant contributions as a public servant. She has served with distinction as mayor, governor, and congresswoman, showing a deep commitment to her constituents. Her exemplary public service earned her the prestigious Presidential Lingkod Bayan award, the highest honor for a public servant in the Philippines.

This recognition highlights that Santos is more than just a celebrated actress; she understands that her influence and status can be powerful catalysts for positive change. Her transition from movie star to public servant underscores her dedication to using her platform to serve and uplift her fellow citizens, proving that her talents extend far beyond the screen.

Champion for women: Many of her roles depict strong, empowered women, reflecting her advocacy for women’s rights and empowerment. Vilma’s portrayal of resilient, determined female characters has inspired countless viewers.

Legacy:

Advocate for quality and excellence: Vilma’s commitment to excellence in both commercial and art films has set a benchmark in the industry. Her performances are marked by exceptional intelligence, sincerity, and brilliance, consistently raising the bar for cinematic artistry. With a relentless drive to reinvent herself, she ensures that each role she undertakes is fresh, impactful, and memorable.

Inspiration to peers: Vilma is widely regarded as a role model within the entertainment industry. Her extraordinary talent and unwavering professionalism set a benchmark for both veteran actors and newcomers alike. She embodies the gold standard in acting prowess and stands as a revered industry icon, continuously inspiring her peers and the next generation of thespians.

“Santos’ nomination for the National Artist Award by AKTOK PH celebrates her enduring legacy, exceptional versatility, and significant contributions to Philippine arts and culture,” stated the group.

“Her sustained relevance, dedication to her craft, and influence on society underscore her deservingness for this prestigious honor.”

Deadline for the nominations for National Artists is on June 30, but only the winners would be publicized.

