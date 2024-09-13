^

Movies

One last ride for Tom Hardy in new 'Venom 3' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 5:37pm
One last ride for Tom Hardy in new 'Venom 3' trailer
Tom Hardy in 'Venom: The Last Dance'
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Columbia Pictures released the final trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance," where Tom Hardy will likely portray the iconic Marvel Comics character and anti-hero for the very last time.

The trailer begins with Hardy's Eddie Brock hanging on the outside of an airplane through the tendrils of the symbiote Venom, also voiced by Hardy, which he has been carrying since the first film.

The ride is cut short, however, when a symbiotic creature charges at Brock atop the plane, and the protagonists leap off with Venom transforming into a parachute to cushion their landing.

As teased in previous promotions, more symbiote creatures land on Earth from Venom's home.sent by his creator Knull.

More clips of newcomers Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are seen, as Venom explains to Brock that they have something Knull needs.

In Las Vegas, Venom knocks out a drunk man so Brock can take his suit.

Cat Stevens' "Wild World" kicks the trailer into a higher gear with more fights involving symbiotes, including the kicker of Venom taking over a horse for Brock to ride.

WATCH: Tom Hardy returns for 'Venom 3' 

"There comes a time in every man's life where you have to make a sacrifice," says another new character named Martin, played by Rhys Ifans (who actually portrays another Spider-Man villain Curt Connors/Lizard).

More action scenes lead up to the title card as Venom promises Brock that he is with him until the end.

The trailer ends with Venom controlling Brock to gamble at a Vegas slot machine, instantly losing all their money in the process.

The film is directed and written by Kelly Marcel in her directorial debut, having been a writer on the last "Venom" movies, as well as "Saving Mr. Banks" and "Fifty Shades of Grey."

Hardy is credited for co-working on the story and serves as a producer alongside Marcel, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker.

"Venom: The Last Dance" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on October 23. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Tom Hardy prepares curtain call in 'Venom 3' trailer

vuukle comment

MARVEL COMICS

TOM HARDY

VENOM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Her Locket' review: Slow burner tale of forgiveness and redemption
5 days ago

'Her Locket' review: Slow burner tale of forgiveness and redemption

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
Based on a true story, this biographical account is a tapestry woven from a story of its writer and director.
Movies
fbtw
Mikhail Red's e-sports film to premiere at Hawaii film festival, 'Balota' and 'Primetime Mother' in lineup
5 days ago

Mikhail Red's e-sports film to premiere at Hawaii film festival, 'Balota' and 'Primetime Mother' in lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Director Mikhail Red's newest movie "Friendly Fire" will make its world premiere at the Hawaii International Film Festival...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: Pedro Almodovar's end-of-life film, other winners of the 81st Venice Film Festival
5 days ago

LIST: Pedro Almodovar's end-of-life film, other winners of the 81st Venice Film Festival

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Here are the main winners from among 21 films in competition.
Movies
fbtw
Nicole Kidman wins Venice best actress for erotic 'Babygirl'
5 days ago

Nicole Kidman wins Venice best actress for erotic 'Babygirl'

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Nicole Kidman won the best actress award in Venice Saturday for her no-holds-barred performance in "Babygirl."
Movies
fbtw
MTRCB stands by X rating for 'Dear Satan'
7 days ago

MTRCB stands by X rating for 'Dear Satan'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Despite its title change, "Dear Satan" was still given an X rating by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with