One last ride for Tom Hardy in new 'Venom 3' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Columbia Pictures released the final trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance," where Tom Hardy will likely portray the iconic Marvel Comics character and anti-hero for the very last time.

The trailer begins with Hardy's Eddie Brock hanging on the outside of an airplane through the tendrils of the symbiote Venom, also voiced by Hardy, which he has been carrying since the first film.

The ride is cut short, however, when a symbiotic creature charges at Brock atop the plane, and the protagonists leap off with Venom transforming into a parachute to cushion their landing.

As teased in previous promotions, more symbiote creatures land on Earth from Venom's home.sent by his creator Knull.

More clips of newcomers Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are seen, as Venom explains to Brock that they have something Knull needs.

In Las Vegas, Venom knocks out a drunk man so Brock can take his suit.

Cat Stevens' "Wild World" kicks the trailer into a higher gear with more fights involving symbiotes, including the kicker of Venom taking over a horse for Brock to ride.

WATCH: Tom Hardy returns for 'Venom 3'

"There comes a time in every man's life where you have to make a sacrifice," says another new character named Martin, played by Rhys Ifans (who actually portrays another Spider-Man villain Curt Connors/Lizard).

More action scenes lead up to the title card as Venom promises Brock that he is with him until the end.

The trailer ends with Venom controlling Brock to gamble at a Vegas slot machine, instantly losing all their money in the process.

The film is directed and written by Kelly Marcel in her directorial debut, having been a writer on the last "Venom" movies, as well as "Saving Mr. Banks" and "Fifty Shades of Grey."

Hardy is credited for co-working on the story and serves as a producer alongside Marcel, Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker.

"Venom: The Last Dance" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on October 23. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

