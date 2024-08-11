James Cameron reveals 'Avatar 3' title, plot

A scene from 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

MANILA, Philippines — James Cameron returns to helm the third "Avatar" film set for release in December 2025.

Cameron took the stage at the company's biennial D23 fan gathering on Saturday to reveal that the third film is titled "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

“There are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes. You will see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you’ve never seen before,” said Cameron of the upcoming third film.

“The new film is not what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want,” he added.

Attendees at the fan gathering saw images from the new movie, where the blue Na'vi characters were dancing around a campfire, as well as images of giant floating ships and flying beasts. The third film is currently in production in New Zealand.

The script for the third film will be written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña return once again as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively.

The previous two "Avatar" films, "Avatar" (2009) and "Avatar: The Way of Water" (2022), are the highest and third-highest grossing movies of all time, earning $5.2 billion combined.

The fourth and fifth "Avatar" films are scheduled for 2029 and 2031. — With reports from AFP

