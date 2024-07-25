^

Lav Diaz, Janine Gutierrez film screening at Venice Film Festival

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 5:08pm
Lav Diaz, Janine Gutierrez film screening at Venice Film Festival
'Phantosmia' starring Ronnie Lazaro, Janine Gutierrez, and Hazel Orencio
MANILA, Philippines — Director Lav Diaz's latest movie "Phantosmia" starring Janine Gutierrez and Ronnie Lazaro will screen out of competition at this year's Venice Film Festival.

The full list of participating films were recently announced, with Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux," Pablo Larrain's "Maria," and Pedro Almodovar's "The Room Next Door" as among the 21 films in the main competition.

This is the eighth time a Diaz movie is part of the Venice Film Festival, now on its 81st year, since first entering "Kagadanan Sa Banwaan Ning Mga Engkanto" in 2007, when it received a Horizons Special Mention.

The following year, Diaz's "Melancholia" won the Horizon Best Film award, which was followed by 2011's "Siglo ng Pagluluwal," the 2013 short film "The Firefly," and the 2016 Golden Lion winner "Ang Babaeng Humayo" starring Charo Santos-Concio.

Diaz then won the Horizons Best Director award in 2020 for "Lahi, Hayop," and his most recent entry before this year was "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" in 2022.

The director also co-produced, wrote, shot, edited, and worked on the production design of "Phantosmia," which also stars Hazel Orencio, Paul Jake Paule, Dong Abay, Arjay Babon, Allen Alzola, Heart Puyong, Mitzi Comia, Vince Macapobre, Toni Go, Lhorvie Nuevo, and Edrick Alcontado.

A synopsis for the film says Lazaro's character has a recurring mysterious olfactory problem, which a counselor believes is a phantom smell caused by trauma, meaning the character must deal with his military past.

"Reassigned in the very remote Pulo Penal Colony, he must also confront the horrific realities of his present situation."

Like most Diaz films, the runtime of "Phantosmia" clocks at 245 minutes or just over four hours.

In an Instagram post, Gutierrez called being in Venice a dream and expressed her gratitude to Diaz's team and all her past collaborators.

"All I've ever wanted is to make good projects and I’m just so thankful that all the work has led me here, part of another story that showcases our Filipino filmmaking to the world," the actress added.

Other films screening out of competition at this year's Venice Film Festival are "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," "Wolfs," seven episodes of "Disclaimer," and a special screening of "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World."

RELATED: Piolo Pascual plays disgruntled brother in 'Moro' movie

