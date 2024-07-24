Piolo Pascual plays disgruntled brother in 'Moro' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Set in the Maguindanao region of Western Mindanao, "Moro" follows two siblings, Jasim (Piolo Pascual), the diligent, but disgruntled, elder brother; and Abdel (Baron Geisler), the irresponsible younger brother who has squandered his savings on gambling.

"This movie speaks about the universal language of love. 'Moro' is a social commentary - an in-your-face approach by Direk Brillante Mendoza to the narrative.

"It is a gem of a film on the struggles of a loving mother and how pain touches the characters' lives as they went through their respective ordeals and grief.

"Regardless of whether your role is small or big, we are all part of the message of the movie - which speaks about unity and not about religion or regional culture. Besides, I'm such a sucker for good stories, (apart) from my great love for cinema.

"This film is a reminder of the consequences of our choices in life," shared the multi-awarded actor-producer Pascual.

It was Piolo and co-star Baron Geisler who requested Director Brillante Mendoza that they watch the movie on the big screen before it gets shown on Netflix.

"The cinematic experience is simply magical," he quipped before rushing out of the venue after a short talk back after the screening.

Piolo came straight from the airport, where he arrived from a triathlon event in Bohol on the same day of the screening. Then he went to Batangas where he now resides.