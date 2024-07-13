GMA Pictures launches YouTube channel for wide filmography

This file handout photo shows GMA Network Center, one of the buildings at the broadcast giant's Quezon City complex.

MANILA, Philippines — Production company GMA Pictures launched its own YouTube channel which the studio plans to fill with past projects and upcoming trailers.

Since March this year, GMA Pictures has been filling the YouTube channel with films it had produced.

This month alone sees the arrival of "The Road," "Mulawin the Movie," "Just One Summer," "My Kontrabida Girl " and "I Will Always Love You."

Recent uploads also include "The Promise," "Banal," "ML," "Papa Mascot," "Lovestruck" and "Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story."

In the pipeline to premiere on YouTube are "Ang Panday," "I.T.A.L.Y.," "When I Met U," "Tween Academy," "You To Me Are Everything," "Patient X" and "Temptation Island."

With some non-Kapuso films expected to also make its way online, more than 300 movies will be seen on the new YouTube channel.

Trailers of past and upcoming GMA Pictures offerings, as well as clips from various related media events, will also be uploaded.

GMA Pictures is one of the leading local production companies, marking highlights with its Philippine Centennial offering "Jose Rizal" by in 1998 and "Muro-Ami" the following, both directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and starring Cesar Montano.

Last year, the studio produced "The Cheating Game," collaborated with other film companies for "Video City" and "Five Breakups and a Romance," and took home numerous awards with Zig Dulay's "Firefly."

The studio recently collaborated with Viva Films once more with "Playtime" starring Xian Lim, Sanya Lopez, and Coleen Garcia and will compete at the 20th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival through Kip Oebanda's "Balota" starring Marian Rivera.

"Firefly," a digitally-restored version of "Jose Rizal," the first-ever investigative docu-film of GMA Public Affairs "Lost Sabungeros" and several GMA-produced documentaries will also be screened at the film festival.

