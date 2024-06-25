^

Movies

Maan D’asis Pamaran - Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 11:12am
Airline includes more Filipino movies for onboard entertainment
Philippine Airlines
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — It's time to fly high on Pinoy pride as the country's flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) proudly added a curated selection of timeless classics and contemporary favorites from the local film industry.  

Launched during this year's Independence Day celebrations, PAL commemorates a culture of freedom with its Filipino Flicks catalogue among its inflight entertainment choices.

Cinephiles can now enjoy their favorite hugot lines from some of the most iconic and influential local movies to hit the big screens.

Passengers on PAL international flights can catch historical bio flicks "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral" along with heartfelt movie hits "Four Sisters and a Wedding," "Hello, Love, Goodbye," "Seven Sundays," "One More Chance," and "It Takes a Man and a Woman."

The catalogue also includes cinematic masterpieces "Himala" and "Oro, Plata, Mata" for those who want to catch award-winning classics.

Pinoy passengers can catch their favorite hit local movies on flights that also offer foreign travelers a viewing immersion highlighting elements of Philippine culture such as heroism, family values, and community.

Filipino Flicks is a PAL initiative designed to enrich the travel experience and to represent the best of the Philippines to the world, with movies that are crafted to showcase the stories representing the Heart of the Filipino.

RELATED: Netflix teases Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez horror film 'Outside'

FILIPINO FILMS

FILIPINO MOVIES

FOUR SISTERS AND A WEDDING

GOYO: ANG BATANG HENERAL

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE

HENERAL LUNA

HIMALA

IT TAKES A MAN AND A WOMAN

ONE MORE CHANCE

ORO PLATA MATA

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

SEVEN SUNDAYS
