Netflix teases Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez horror film 'Outside'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 4:53pm
Netflix teases Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez horror film 'Outside'
A still from "Outside"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix is gearing up for the release of horror movie "Outside" starring Sid Lucero and Beauty Gonzalez.

Directed by Filipino-Australian filmmaker Carlo Ledesma, the film carries the following logline: "A violent outbreak forces a family to seek shelter in an abandoned farm house, only to unearth an old secret that becomes a far greater threat."

"Outside" was unveiled at the recently concluded Netflix APAC (Asia-Pacific) Southeast Asia Showcase in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ledesma joined a panel at the showcase with creatives and content heads from Thailand and Indonesia to discuss the future of storytelling in the region. 

The director earned renown for his thesis feature "The Haircut," winning the Mini Movie Channel Award for Best Short Film at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

"Outside" streams worldwide beginning October 11.

