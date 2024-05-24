ABS-CBN, GMA planning for more collaborations after 'Hello, Love, Again'

The stars, crew and executives of ABS-CBN, Star Cinema, GMA Network and GMA Pictures at the special announcement of 'Hello, Love, Again' held on May 19, 2024, in ABS-CBN.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN and GMA-7 executives revealed that they have been talking about collaborations for the past three years, and GMA's Annette Gozon-Valdes shared that their upcoming first-ever film collaboration, "Hello, Love, Again," used to be just a quip she would love to tease ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak with.

"I think three years ago na 'yung talks natin and this is the first actual contract that we entered into with ABS-CBN, itong joint venture for movies," said GMA Network Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management Worldwide and Support Annette Gozon-Valdes during last Sunday's press conference held in ABS-CBN.

The GMA executive added that it started as a joke that she throws at Katigbak whenever they see each other.

"Sa umpisa pa lang, niloloko ko na si Carlo. Sabi ko, tara mag-sequel na tayo ng 'Hello, Love, Goodbye.' Palagi ko siyang niloloko every time magmi-meeting kami. Akala ko biro lang. Tapos bigla na lang a month ago or a few weeks ago, biglang sabi niya, 'Tara, gawin na natin 'yung sequel.' Sabi ko, 'Totoo ba ito?'

"I'm actually very happy na wala pa tayong ginagawa na joint venture movie because I think this is the best movie we can begin with. We're looking forward to more collaborations to come," Gozon-Valdes said.

The stars of the upcoming movie also shared their excitement, counting down the days until their reunion movie will be released on Philippine cinemas on November 13.

"The long wait is over. Kasama ako doon. Kasama kaming naghintay... I couldn't be happier today kasi this gave me another motivation. 'Yung gigising ka sa umaga na meron kang nilo-look forward. So, I'm so excited that this is happening," Alden said.

His leading lady, Kathryn Bernardo, shared the same sentiment.

"It's finally happening... It's not gonna be easy but then, here we are. This is so exciting. We thought we already said our goodbyes, but here we are, saying our hellos," Kathryn said her quotable parting words.

