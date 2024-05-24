^

Movies

ABS-CBN, GMA planning for more collaborations after 'Hello, Love, Again'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 11:23am
ABS-CBN, GMA planning for more collaborations after 'Hello, Love, Again'
The stars, crew and executives of ABS-CBN, Star Cinema, GMA Network and GMA Pictures at the special announcement of 'Hello, Love, Again' held on May 19, 2024, in ABS-CBN.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN and GMA-7 executives revealed that they have been talking about collaborations for the past three years, and GMA's Annette Gozon-Valdes shared that their upcoming first-ever film collaboration, "Hello, Love, Again," used to be just a quip she would love to tease ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak with. 

"I think three years ago na 'yung talks natin and this is the first actual contract that we entered into with ABS-CBN, itong joint venture for movies," said GMA Network Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management Worldwide and Support Annette Gozon-Valdes during last Sunday's press conference held in ABS-CBN. 

The GMA executive added that it started as a joke that she throws at Katigbak whenever they see each other. 

"Sa umpisa pa lang, niloloko ko na si Carlo. Sabi ko, tara mag-sequel na tayo ng 'Hello, Love, Goodbye.' Palagi ko siyang niloloko every time magmi-meeting kami. Akala ko biro lang. Tapos bigla na lang a month ago or a few weeks ago, biglang sabi niya, 'Tara, gawin na natin 'yung sequel.' Sabi ko, 'Totoo ba ito?'

"I'm actually very happy na wala pa tayong ginagawa na joint venture movie because I think this is the best movie we can begin with. We're looking forward to more collaborations to come," Gozon-Valdes said. 

The stars of the upcoming movie also shared their excitement, counting down the days until their reunion movie will be released on Philippine cinemas on November 13. 

"The long wait is over. Kasama ako doon. Kasama kaming naghintay... I couldn't be happier today kasi this gave me another motivation. 'Yung gigising ka sa umaga na meron kang nilo-look forward. So, I'm so excited that this is happening," Alden said. 

His leading lady, Kathryn Bernardo, shared the same sentiment. 

"It's finally happening... It's not gonna be easy but then, here we are. This is so exciting. We thought we already said our goodbyes, but here we are, saying our hellos," Kathryn said her quotable parting words. 

RELATED: 'Dreams do come true': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on reunion movie 'Hello, Love, Again'

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

ANNETTE GOZON VALDEZ

CARLO KATIGBAK

GMA-7

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE

KATHRYN BERNARDO

STAR CINEMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'My hero, bestest actress': Shaina Magdayao attends Meryl Streep's talk in Cannes
5 days ago

'My hero, bestest actress': Shaina Magdayao attends Meryl Streep's talk in Cannes

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Actress Shaina Magdayao was starstruck to be in the same room as award-winning actress Meryl Streep at the 2024 Cannes Film...
Movies
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa attends 'Furiosa' premiere in another Mark Bumgarner dress
6 days ago

Kylie Verzosa attends 'Furiosa' premiere in another Mark Bumgarner dress

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa is back on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the world premiere...
Movies
fbtw
Emma Stone in new twisted comedy after Coppola epic divides Cannes
6 days ago

Emma Stone in new twisted comedy after Coppola epic divides Cannes

By Alice Hackman | 6 days ago
Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness" was the latest hot ticket at the Cannes Film Festival after Hollywood titan Francis...
Movies
fbtw
Janine Gutierrez producing Pilita Corrales documentary
7 days ago

Janine Gutierrez producing Pilita Corrales documentary

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Actress Janine Gutierrez is set to produce a documentary about her grandmother, legendary singer Pilita Corrales.
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with