LIST: Saint movies to watch this Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube offers free access to films on the lives of Catholic Saints in time for the Holy Week.

In case you want to watch movies about saints with your family this time of the year, here’s the list.

PADRE PIO

BLESSED RUPERT MAYER

ST. THERESE OF LISIEUX

ST. JOSEPH OF CUPERTINO

ST. CHARBEL

ST. AUGUSTINE

ST. DAMIEN OF MOLOKAI

ST. DON BOSCO

ST. PATRICK

ST. MARTIN DE PORRES

ST. HENRIETTE OF DALILLE

ST. PAUL

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA

ST. CLAIRE OF ASSISI & THE POOR CLARES

BELLS OF ST. MARYS

ST. TERESA OF THE ANDES

ST. VERONICA GIULIANI

ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE

EMPEROR CONSTANTINE

ST. HILDEGARD OF BINGEN

ST. POLYCARP

ST. MARY MAZARELLO

STORY OF THE 12 APOSTLES

SAINT JOHN HENRY NEWMAN

ST. MARGARET OF CASTELLO

SAINT LOUIS MARIE DE MONTFORT