Bryan Dy teases 'Biringan' cast, wants to continue 'Mallari' success

MANILA, Philippines — Mentorque Productions owner John Bryan Diamante revealed the studio's upcoming movie "Biringan" now has a planned cast.

In an interview with the media during the recent BarakoFest in Lipa, Batangas, Diamante, who also goes by Bryan Dy, however, refused to name the cast members of the upcoming flick.

"Meron na pero hindi ko babanggitin hangga't hindi pa nagkakapirmahan. Baka magkamali ako e," he said.

Diamante did add that Mentorque wanted to continue the niche of the blockbuster film "Mallari," which it produced for the recent edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival.

"We wanted to have our own track, 'yung Mentorque. Gusto namin 'yung niche ng 'Mallari,' 'yung market ng 'Mallari," Diamante said.

The director also shared what he learned from Warner Bros Productions, "Our film industry is struggling, so ako, ang dami kong natutunan when we went to Hollywood."

"I'm trying to apply step by step paano pa natin mae-export ['yung films natin] kasi kaya naman tayo gumagawa ng pelikula — well, we have our Filipino audience, pero matagal na nating struggle na we wanted to break out also to the world," he ended.

