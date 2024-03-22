^

Bryan Dy teases 'Biringan' cast, wants to continue 'Mallari' success

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 3:42pm
Film producer Bryan Dy
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Mentorque Productions owner John Bryan Diamante revealed the studio's upcoming movie "Biringan" now has a planned cast.

In an interview with the media during the recent BarakoFest in Lipa, Batangas, Diamante, who also goes by Bryan Dy, however, refused to name the cast members of the upcoming flick. 

"Meron na pero hindi ko babanggitin hangga't hindi pa nagkakapirmahan. Baka magkamali ako e," he said. 

"We wanted to have our own track, 'yung Mentorque. Gusto namin 'yung niche ng 'Mallari,' 'yung market ng 'Mallari," Diamante said. 

The director also shared what he learned from Warner Bros Productions, "Our film industry is struggling, so ako, ang dami kong natutunan when we went to Hollywood."

"I'm trying to apply step by step paano pa natin mae-export ['yung films natin] kasi kaya naman tayo gumagawa ng pelikula — well, we have our Filipino audience, pero matagal na nating struggle na we wanted to break out also to the world," he ended.

