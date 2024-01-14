^

Movies

'You are the best part of this film': Kathryn Newton shares 'leaked photo' with Liza Soberano

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 14, 2024 | 12:13pm
'You are the best part of this film': Kathryn Newton shares 'leaked photo' with Liza Soberano
"Lisa Frankenstein" stars (from left) Liza Soberano, Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Newton shared a photo of her and "Lisa Frankenstein" co-stars Liza Soberano and Cole Sprouse as their movie's release date nears. 

The Marvel star posted a photo of her and Liza sitting on chairs with their movie title and names on it. Also in the photo is Cole.

"Leaked set photo," Kathryn wrote in the caption. 

The star also left a comment on Liza's post when the latter shared their movie's trailer on her Instagram. 

"You are the best part of this film," she wrote on Liza's post. 

"Lisa Frankenstein" is written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams. 

"Lisa Frankenstein" is currently set for a February 9 release in the United States, meaning the Philippines could possibly get the film exactly a week before Valentine's Day through international distributor Universal Pictures.

RELATED: WATCH: More Liza Soberano in official 'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer

 

vuukle comment

KATHRYN NEWTON

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Disney, 'Star Wars' confirm 'The Mandalorian' movie, 'Ahsoka' Season 2
3 days ago

Disney, 'Star Wars' confirm 'The Mandalorian' movie, 'Ahsoka' Season 2

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed the development of two big-budget projects in the "Star Wars" franchise, including the...
Movies
fbtw
Mark Hamill 'finally meets Star Wars mom' Natalie Portman, thanks to Golden Globes 2024
4 days ago

Mark Hamill 'finally meets Star Wars mom' Natalie Portman, thanks to Golden Globes 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Mark Hamill shared a backstage photo of himself with Natalie Portman, both who have appeared in the "Star Wars" franchise...
Movies
fbtw
Why MMDA is skipping Summer MMFF for 2024
4 days ago

Why MMDA is skipping Summer MMFF for 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
There will be no summer edition of the Metro Manila Festival this year, the Metro Manila Development Authority announced...
Movies
fbtw
Shrek's Swamp opened for booking
4 days ago

Shrek's Swamp opened for booking

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend a night, or two, in Shrek’s Swamp?
Movies
fbtw
Stars glitter on Golden Globes red carpet
6 days ago

Stars glitter on Golden Globes red carpet

6 days ago
Hollywood A-listers turned up in force Sunday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, serving up killer looks to launch the...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with