'You are the best part of this film': Kathryn Newton shares 'leaked photo' with Liza Soberano

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Newton shared a photo of her and "Lisa Frankenstein" co-stars Liza Soberano and Cole Sprouse as their movie's release date nears.

The Marvel star posted a photo of her and Liza sitting on chairs with their movie title and names on it. Also in the photo is Cole.

"Leaked set photo," Kathryn wrote in the caption.

The star also left a comment on Liza's post when the latter shared their movie's trailer on her Instagram.

"You are the best part of this film," she wrote on Liza's post.

"Lisa Frankenstein" is written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams.

"Lisa Frankenstein" is currently set for a February 9 release in the United States, meaning the Philippines could possibly get the film exactly a week before Valentine's Day through international distributor Universal Pictures.

RELATED: WATCH: More Liza Soberano in official 'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer