Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio looking for new 'Karate Kid'

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will be reprising their "The Karate Kid" roles for a new entry in the beloved franchise, coming out 40 years since the original.

The two actors announced their collaboration in a promotional video for Sony Pictures alongside a casting call for the titular character.

Jackie even joked that the casting call was bigger news than he and Ralph working together for the very first time, especially on a new "The Karate Kid" film.

"So let's wax on, wax off everybody," said Ralph, to which Jackie added: "You mean jacket on, jacket off, hang it up?," a reference to the iconic training sequences from their respective movies.

"Maybe the new Karate Kid will have to do it all!" Ralph ended as both actors expressed their excitement.

The casting call is for a character named Li Fong, a teenager between 15 to 17 years old who is Chinese or mixed-race Chinese.

"He's smart, scrappy and a skilled martial artist. Any sort of martial arts, movement, gymnastics, and/or dance experience is a strong plus," the announcement also said.

Ralph is best known for his role as Daniel LaRusso in the first three "The Karate Kid" movies during the 1980s opposite the late Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi; the latter appeared in a fourth movie with Hilary Swank.

Jackie then appeared in a 2010 remake of set in China as Mr. Han, kung fu mentor to Jaden Smith's Dre Parker.

The popularity of "The Karate Kid" franchise saw a resurgence due to spin-off sequel series "Cobra Kai," where Ralph reprised his famous role as the show approaches its sixth and final season.

"The End Of The F***ing World" and "I Am Not Okay With This" showrunner Jonathan Entwistle will direct a script from screenwriter Rob Lieber.

Plot details and further casting announcements will be announced at a later date, though it is likely it will continue the events of Ralph's films and maybe even the events of "Cobra Kai."

The new "The Karate Kid" movie is currently set for a December 2024 release.

