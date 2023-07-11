^

Movies

MMFF 2023 announces first 4 official entries

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 10:15am
MMFF 2023 announces first 4 official entries
Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, also known as DongYan.
Cignal/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the first four entries included at this year's festival. 

MMFF committee head Jessie Ejercito and selection committee member Roy Iglesias said that the first four entries were based on script alone. 

The criteria are artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural sensibility (10%), and global appeal (10%).

The deadline of submission of finished movie entries is on September 29 to complete the Magic 8. 

'A Mother and Son's Story'

Alden Richards and Sharon Cuneta will team up for the first time in this Nuel Naval film written by Mel Mendoza-Del Rosario. 

'K(ampon)'

Starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay, "K(ampon)" is a horror thriller directed by King Palisoc and written by Dodo Dayao. 

'Penduko'

Directed and written by Jason Paul Laxamana, this fantasy action film stars Matteo Guidicelli and Cristine Reyes. 

'Rewind'

The film is the reunion movie of real-life sweethearts Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes. Produced by ABS-CBN Film Productions, "Rewind" is directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and written by Enrico Santos.  

RELATEDMarian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes headline Star Cinema's 'Rewind'

MMFF
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ricky Lee says his scriptwriting workshop is a go this year
3 days ago

Ricky Lee says his scriptwriting workshop is a go this year

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
In an interview with Philstar.com, the respected author and writer said he is just finding the right time to hold his much-anticipated...
Movies
fbtw
Disney cracks open vast archive for centennial celebrations
3 days ago

Disney cracks open vast archive for centennial celebrations

By Andrew Marszal | 3 days ago
Disney's backrooms and warehouses are stacked to the rafters with "hundreds of millions" of filmmaking treasures.
Movies
fbtw
Dolly de Leon on becoming an Academy member, working with Kathryn Bernardo, Nicole Kidman
4 days ago

Dolly de Leon on becoming an Academy member, working with Kathryn Bernardo, Nicole Kidman

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Actress Dolly de Leon is treasuring her recent inclusion in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a primary success...
Movies
fbtw
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to direct 2 'Narnia' movies for Netflix &mdash; reports
6 days ago

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to direct 2 'Narnia' movies for Netflix — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who is set to storm global cinemas this July with "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie, is reportedly going...
Movies
fbtw
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco to star in 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake
6 days ago

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco to star in 'Maging Sino Ka Man' remake

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are teaming up again in the small screen via the remake of the 1991 romantic-comedy film...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with