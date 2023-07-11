MMFF 2023 announces first 4 official entries

Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, also known as DongYan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the first four entries included at this year's festival.

MMFF committee head Jessie Ejercito and selection committee member Roy Iglesias said that the first four entries were based on script alone.

The criteria are artistic excellence (40%), commercial appeal (40%), Filipino cultural sensibility (10%), and global appeal (10%).

The deadline of submission of finished movie entries is on September 29 to complete the Magic 8.

'A Mother and Son's Story'

Alden Richards and Sharon Cuneta will team up for the first time in this Nuel Naval film written by Mel Mendoza-Del Rosario.

'K(ampon)'

Starring Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay, "K(ampon)" is a horror thriller directed by King Palisoc and written by Dodo Dayao.

'Penduko'

Directed and written by Jason Paul Laxamana, this fantasy action film stars Matteo Guidicelli and Cristine Reyes.

'Rewind'

The film is the reunion movie of real-life sweethearts Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes. Produced by ABS-CBN Film Productions, "Rewind" is directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and written by Enrico Santos.

