



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Movies

                        
The Batman, Aquaman 2, and more: DC Comics teases future projects

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 17, 2021 | 4:41pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
The Batman, Aquaman 2, and more: DC Comics teases future projects

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  DC Comics' second online convention DC Fandome delivered as promised, unveiling teasers for upcoming films "The Batman," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Flash," and other DC-related series and projects.



The highlight of the convention once again was "The Batman" helmed by Matt Reeves as the director and actors Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, who will play Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman respectively, released an official trailer.






"The Batman," slated to be released in March 2022, also stars Andy Serkis as Bruce's trusted butler Alfred, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, with John Turturo, Jeffrey Wright, and Peter Sarsgaard in supporting roles.



Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, showed footage from his first day on set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which again will be directed by James Wan. Momoa said the stakes will be much higher than the 2018 film and tackle environmental issues. Returning are Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and controversially, Amber Heard.



There was also confirmation that John Cena's "Peacemaker" series would be debuting early in January 2022, as the former wrestler reprises his role from "The Suicide Squad" from earlier this year.



James Gunn reportedly worked on the series during production of "The Suicide Squad," and it was greenlit due to the movie's success. In addition to writing the eight-episode series, he directed five of them.



Ezra Miller introduced the first footage of "The Flash," currently still in production, which teased a glimpse of Michael Keaton reprising his Batman role from about 30 years ago.



"It" director Andy Muschietti is directing "The Flash," which will also have Ben Affleck playing his version of Batman from Zack Snyder's films as well as newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The movie will be out in November 2022. 



 






Another Flash actor also dropped in to give updates on the speedster, this time from a different universe. Grant Gustin gave a glimpse into the next season of CW's "The Flash," including changes to the iconic red suit.



Another TV series given the green light for a new season is "Doom Patrol," as announced by star Matt Bomer upon showing a strange new mid-season trailer. The series it spun off from, "Titans," was also greenlit for a fourth season.



First footage also appeared for "Black Adam," the long-awaited comic debut for Dwayne Johnson, who calls the film "a gigantic passion project of his for a very long time" and says "the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam."



Scheduled for July 2022, "Black Adam" also stars former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, "To All The Boys I Loved Before" star Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.






An exclusive clip of "DC’s League of Super-Pets" was shown at Fandome, where Johnson lends his voice to the superdog Krypto. DC's return to silver screen animation is in May 2022, with Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves, also in the voice cast.



Speaking of Black Adam, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" recently wrapped production as the convention showed some behind-the-scenes footage of Zachary Levi and Asher Angel's Shazam/Billy Batson.



The film is slated for a June 2023 release, and an elevated star cast with presence of Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and reportedly "West Side Story's" Rachel Zegler.



A project still in pre-producion is the "Batgirl" film starring Leslie Grace from "In The Heights." While J.K. Simmons is set to reprise his Commissioner Gordon role from "Justice League," there is no confirmation yet which version of Batman will or could appear.



Another project still being worked on is DC Comics' first Latino superhero movie in "Blue Beetle," which has on its team actor Xolo Maridueña, director Angel Manuel Soto, and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AQUA MAN
                                                      BATMAN
                                                      DC COMICS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The Batman, Aquaman 2, and more: DC Comics teases future projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
The Batman, Aquaman 2, and more: DC Comics teases future projects


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The Batman," slated to be released in March 2022, also stars Andy Serkis as Bruce's trusted butler Alfred, Colin Farrell...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at new 'Scream'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at new 'Scream'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
American horror movie franchise “Scream” is back as it released its official movie trailer online.

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timothée Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The excitement is drumming up as Timothée Chalamet recently dropped the first look at his Willy Wonka character interpretation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor and rapper Andrew E could not believe that he was partnered with young sexy stars AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
37 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 37 days ago                              


                                                            
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
38 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 38 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence led the star-studded film "Don't Look Up" available on Netflix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with