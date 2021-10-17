The Batman, Aquaman 2, and more: DC Comics teases future projects

MANILA, Philippines — DC Comics' second online convention DC Fandome delivered as promised, unveiling teasers for upcoming films "The Batman," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Flash," and other DC-related series and projects.

The highlight of the convention once again was "The Batman" helmed by Matt Reeves as the director and actors Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, who will play Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman respectively, released an official trailer.

"The Batman," slated to be released in March 2022, also stars Andy Serkis as Bruce's trusted butler Alfred, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, with John Turturo, Jeffrey Wright, and Peter Sarsgaard in supporting roles.

Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, showed footage from his first day on set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which again will be directed by James Wan. Momoa said the stakes will be much higher than the 2018 film and tackle environmental issues. Returning are Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and controversially, Amber Heard.

There was also confirmation that John Cena's "Peacemaker" series would be debuting early in January 2022, as the former wrestler reprises his role from "The Suicide Squad" from earlier this year.

James Gunn reportedly worked on the series during production of "The Suicide Squad," and it was greenlit due to the movie's success. In addition to writing the eight-episode series, he directed five of them.

Ezra Miller introduced the first footage of "The Flash," currently still in production, which teased a glimpse of Michael Keaton reprising his Batman role from about 30 years ago.

"It" director Andy Muschietti is directing "The Flash," which will also have Ben Affleck playing his version of Batman from Zack Snyder's films as well as newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The movie will be out in November 2022.

Another Flash actor also dropped in to give updates on the speedster, this time from a different universe. Grant Gustin gave a glimpse into the next season of CW's "The Flash," including changes to the iconic red suit.

Another TV series given the green light for a new season is "Doom Patrol," as announced by star Matt Bomer upon showing a strange new mid-season trailer. The series it spun off from, "Titans," was also greenlit for a fourth season.

First footage also appeared for "Black Adam," the long-awaited comic debut for Dwayne Johnson, who calls the film "a gigantic passion project of his for a very long time" and says "the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam."

Scheduled for July 2022, "Black Adam" also stars former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, "To All The Boys I Loved Before" star Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

The Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

An exclusive clip of "DC’s League of Super-Pets" was shown at Fandome, where Johnson lends his voice to the superdog Krypto. DC's return to silver screen animation is in May 2022, with Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves, also in the voice cast.

Speaking of Black Adam, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" recently wrapped production as the convention showed some behind-the-scenes footage of Zachary Levi and Asher Angel's Shazam/Billy Batson.

The film is slated for a June 2023 release, and an elevated star cast with presence of Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and reportedly "West Side Story's" Rachel Zegler.

A project still in pre-producion is the "Batgirl" film starring Leslie Grace from "In The Heights." While J.K. Simmons is set to reprise his Commissioner Gordon role from "Justice League," there is no confirmation yet which version of Batman will or could appear.

Another project still being worked on is DC Comics' first Latino superhero movie in "Blue Beetle," which has on its team actor Xolo Maridueña, director Angel Manuel Soto, and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.