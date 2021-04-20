CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
WATCH: Angelina Jolie back in action in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Jolie in "Those Who Wish Me Dead"
Warner Bros Pictures/Released

WATCH: Angelina Jolie back in action in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Badass Angelina Jolie is back on the big screen!

Her latest film "Those Who Wish Me Dead" is set to be released in the United States in May 2021 both in theaters and HBO Max. It also dropped its trailer last April 8.

In the movie, Jolie is Hannah Faber, a veteran specially trained wildland firefighter who sees a young boy in her part of the woods with blood all over his face and body. She provides shelter for Connor (Finn Little) in her lookout tower. Faber finds out that two men in suits are intent on killing Connor who witnessed his father's death.

Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult are Jack and Patrick Blackwell, the assassins hired to kill Connor's father.

 

 

Faber is forced to use her survival skills while trying to protect Connor from the father-and-son duo amid the wildfire in the Montana wilderness.

The film also stars Jon Bernthal as a sheriff in Montana.

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" is directed by "Sicario" writer Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan co-wrote the screenplay with Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, author of the 2014 novel of the same name which the movie is based from. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines via YouTube

ANGELINA JOLIE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista kicks ass in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' trailer
4 days ago
WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista kicks ass in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' trailer
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The catch: Sin City is infested with zombies and his team should be out with the money in 32 hours before it gets blown into...
Movies
fbfb
'Rurouni Kenshin' Japanese cast raves over Filipinos at global fan meet
25 days ago
'Rurouni Kenshin' Japanese cast raves over Filipinos at global fan meet
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 25 days ago
The cast and director of "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" gave and received much love from Filipinos during the global fan meet...
Movies
fbfb
Timely Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos film about love in a pandemic bubble set for streaming
28 days ago
Timely Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos film about love in a pandemic bubble set for streaming
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 28 days ago
The pandemic-set love story starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos is heading straight to streaming.
Movies
fbfb
Joker and more: 5 things that make 'Justice League' 2021 cut different from 2017 version
32 days ago
Joker and more: 5 things that make 'Justice League' 2021 cut different from 2017 version
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 32 days ago
"Isn't that right, Batman?"
Movies
fbfb
'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' drops full trailer
40 days ago
'Rurouni Kenshin: The Final' drops full trailer
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 40 days ago
The fifth and final installment "Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning" will be released on June 4.
Movies
fbfb
Milla Jovovich of pandemic-linked 'Resident Evil' stars in new film to premiere once cinemas reopen
42 days ago
Milla Jovovich of pandemic-linked 'Resident Evil' stars in new film to premiere once cinemas reopen
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 42 days ago
What do you get when you throw in Capcom and the husband-and-wife tandem of Paul W.S. Anderson and Mila Jovovich? An action-packed...
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with