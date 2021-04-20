WATCH: Angelina Jolie back in action in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

MANILA, Philippines — Badass Angelina Jolie is back on the big screen!

Her latest film "Those Who Wish Me Dead" is set to be released in the United States in May 2021 both in theaters and HBO Max. It also dropped its trailer last April 8.

In the movie, Jolie is Hannah Faber, a veteran specially trained wildland firefighter who sees a young boy in her part of the woods with blood all over his face and body. She provides shelter for Connor (Finn Little) in her lookout tower. Faber finds out that two men in suits are intent on killing Connor who witnessed his father's death.

Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult are Jack and Patrick Blackwell, the assassins hired to kill Connor's father.

Faber is forced to use her survival skills while trying to protect Connor from the father-and-son duo amid the wildfire in the Montana wilderness.

The film also stars Jon Bernthal as a sheriff in Montana.

"Those Who Wish Me Dead" is directed by "Sicario" writer Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan co-wrote the screenplay with Charles Leavitt and Michael Koryta, author of the 2014 novel of the same name which the movie is based from. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines via YouTube