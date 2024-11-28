^

Weather

Possible rains in Luzon, Mindanao due to ITCZ, shear line

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 9:53am
Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the EDSA-Kamias intersection in Quezon City on Sept. 4, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon and Mindanao may experience rain on Thursday, November 28, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and shear line.

In its 8 a.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line may affect the eastern portion of Northern Luzon while the ITCZ might affect Mindanao. 

Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Bohol, Siquijor, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. 

The state weather bureau warned people living in these areas about possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon may also anticipate cloudy skies with rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line. 

The rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Marinduque may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan.”

AMIHAN

PAGASA

RAIN

WEATHER
