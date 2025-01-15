^

Climate and Environment

Marcos signs law to develop natural gas industry

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 4:40pm
Marcos signs law to develop natural gas industry
This photo taken on December 11, 2023 shows the Malampaya gas field some 65 kilometers off the Philippines' Palawan island.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — A measure batting for the development of the country’s natural gas resources has been signed into law. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act on January 8, but the law was uploaded to the Official Gazette on January 14. 

Under the new law, the government is mandated to “promote natural gas as a safe, efficient, and cost-effective source of energy and an indispensable contributor to energy security by establishing the Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Industry (PDNGI) for the benefit of all segments of the nation’s population and all sectors of the economy.” 

The new law positions natural gas as the transition fuel towards renewable energy. 

"With more than half of our energy requirements being imported, we are clearly vulnerable to geopolitical conflicts," Energy Committee Chair Sen. Pia Cayetano said in a statement. 

Oil prices in the Philippines have increased on a weekly basis, with the government citing erratic global prices due to geopolitical conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine. 

"Based on the Energy Department's 2022 Primary Energy Mix, 63.2% of our energy comes from oil and coal. As the country moves towards renewable energy sources, we need to find additional baseload resources, aside from oil and coal, which are less harmful to the environment," she added. 

Cayetano also cited a decline in natural gas exploration activities. 

Opposition

The Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development bill did not run through the legislative mill unopposed. 

Three senators voted against the measure: Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros and Aquilino Pimentel III.

The main point of contention was how it could drive up energy costs since domestic natural gas is more expensive. 

“Competitive selection process allows consumers to get the best rates. Without it, we risk paying significantly more for electricity than necessary,” Hontiveros explained in a statement. 

Marcos has been urged to veto the measure by different civil groups. 

Green groups pointed out that natural gas is still a fossil fuel and can harm the environment.

“It has been a common justification of the government to falsely prove that the country is transitioning to renewables and a clear detour of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C,” the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice said.

BONGBONG MARCOS

PIA CAYETANO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Massive storm to slam half of US with snow, ice, bitter cold
10 days ago

Massive storm to slam half of US with snow, ice, bitter cold

By Michael Mathes | 10 days ago
A powerful winter storm began hammering the central United States on Saturday, with meteorologists warning that millions in...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record
11 days ago

China says 2024 was its hottest year on record

By Sam Davies | 11 days ago
Last year was China's hottest on record and the past four years were its warmest ever, its weather agency said this week...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
14 days ago

Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows

14 days ago
The number of tropical cyclones each year has not risen over the past four decades but their intensity has.
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'Dangerous new era': climate change spurs disaster in 2024
December 27, 2024 - 1:13pm

'Dangerous new era': climate change spurs disaster in 2024

December 27, 2024 - 1:13pm
From tiny and impoverished Mayotte to oil-rich behemoth Saudi Arabia, prosperous European cities to overcrowded slums in Africa,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Russian scientists criticise oil spill cleanup
December 26, 2024 - 6:04pm

Russian scientists criticise oil spill cleanup

December 26, 2024 - 6:04pm
Russian scientists criticized Wednesday the effort to clean up oil that has washed ashore from two oil tankers, saying...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
When fewer typhoons caused more deaths: What's behind rising fatalities?
December 23, 2024 - 1:45pm

When fewer typhoons caused more deaths: What's behind rising fatalities?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | December 23, 2024 - 1:45pm
Fewer tropical cyclones have struck the Philippines since 2021 compared to the yearly average of 21, yet fatalities have doubled...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with