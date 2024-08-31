^

Climate and Environment

MT Terra Nova oil removal temporarily stopped

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 4:03pm
MT Terra Nova oil removal temporarily stopped
Crewmen from the Philippine Coast Guard and contract salvor company Harbor Star during oil siphoning operation for the MTKR Terranova on Aug. 29, 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard/Release

MANILA, Philippines — The siphoning of oil from the sunken MT Terra Nova was stopped temporarily to prioritize the unloading of the recovered oily waste at Orion Dockyard, Orion, Bataan.

As of August 29, the salvor Harbor Star extracted over 903,000 liters of waste composed of a mixture of industrial fuel and seawater from the vessel, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

It has been conducting siphoning operations on Terra Nova since August 19.

The following is the volume of oil that the Harbor Star has been able to siphon per day: 

  • August 19: 2,350 liters
  • August 20: 36,100 liters
  • August 21: 42,026 liters
  • August 22: 81,136 liters
  • August 23: 17,103 liters
  • August 24: 121,724 liters
  • August 25: 101,603 liters
  • August 26: 104,202 liters
  • August 27: 67,871 liters
  • August 28: 232,187 liters
  • August 29: 97,011.58 liters 

"BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) conducted aerial surveillance at ground zero, while Coast Guard personnel monitored the shoreline for possible traces of oil sheen and yielded a negative result," the PCG said on Facebook. 

Terra Nova capsized on July 25 in the waters off Limay town in Bataan after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

