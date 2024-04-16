^

Climate and Environment

Philippines urged to tighten emission standards to protect public health

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 12:48pm
Philippines urged to tighten emission standards to protect public health
This picture taken on August 3, 2018 shows steam coming out from cooling towers of the Maibarara Geothermal plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas, south of Manila.
AFP/Noel Celis, File

MANILA, Philippines — The government should tighten “outdated” emission standards for sources of air pollution, including coal-fired power plants, to safeguard public health and the environment, a group said on Tuesday.

While the Philippine Clean Air Act is an important piece of legislation, the 24-year-old law “fails to fully address the continuing threat posed by coal-fired plants,” Clean Air Asia said.

Coal plants emit pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and mercury, which have been linked to respiratory diseases and cardiovascular problems.

According to the Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, air pollution accounts for more than one in nine deaths globally, and is the fourth leading risk factor for premature death.

Clean Air Asia said it is “alarming” that the Philippines maintains some of the most lenient sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide emission standards in the region.

The power generation in the Philippines heavily relies on coal, which is also a significant contributor to planet-warming emissions.

“Stringent emission standards means lesser air pollutants released by coal-fired power plants and other industrial facilities,” said Glynda Bathan-Baterina, deputy executive director of Clean Air Asia.

A draft of the proposed environment department’s order updating the emission standards for stationary sources of air pollution cuts the current allowable emissions of particulate matter, sulfur oxide, and nitrogen oxide for coal plants by 50%.

While the move is a step in the right direction, the allowable emissions must be reduced further to align with international best practices in Asia, Clean Air Asia said.

The group stressed that lowering allowable emissions further would result in higher health benefits for communities near coal facilities.

A 2021 study of Clean Air Asia in Bataan showed that implementing emission limits aligned with international standards could result in up to around 83% reduction in acute respiratory infections.

Under tighter emission standards, coal-fired power plants may need to install pollution control devices or adopt processes to keep air emissions within standards.

Clean Air Asia said that coal-fired power plants releasing high levels of pollution and those whose operations would no longer be economically feasible could be prioritized for retirement.

An analysis of climate data organization TransitionZero said retiring coal-fired plants early could prevent around 290 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, almost double the country’s emissions.

vuukle comment

CLEAN AIR ACT

CLEAN AIR ASIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DENR cancels deal with Surigao 'cult' over land violations
7 days ago

DENR cancels deal with Surigao 'cult' over land violations

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has terminated its agreement with the controversial Socorro Bayanihan...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Greece raises wildfire alert level after spate of blazes
8 days ago

Greece raises wildfire alert level after spate of blazes

8 days ago
Greece on Sunday raised its wildfire alert level to "high risk" after dozens of blazes broke out, the civil protection ministry...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Most Filipinos support reducing plastic to fight pollution, climate change &mdash; poll
9 days ago

Most Filipinos support reducing plastic to fight pollution, climate change — poll

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 days ago
This sentiment was echoed in a poll commissioned by Greenpeace International, which found that 93% of Filipinos surveyed support...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Balanga&rsquo;s wetland park offers refuge for migratory birds, protection for coastal folk
9 days ago

Balanga’s wetland park offers refuge for migratory birds, protection for coastal folk

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 days ago
Beyond its reputation as a bird watching spot, the Balanga City Wetland and Nature Park plays a crucial role in the lives...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Vietnam province declares state of emergency over drought
9 days ago

Vietnam province declares state of emergency over drought

9 days ago
Thousands of people in Vietnam are suffering a "severe" shortage of fresh water because of drought and salinization, prompting...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Despite gains in Brazil, forest destruction still 'stubbornly' high &mdash; report
12 days ago

Despite gains in Brazil, forest destruction still 'stubbornly' high — report

By Nick Perry | 12 days ago
The world lost 10 football fields of old-growth tropical forest every minute in 2023 and despite uplifting progress in the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with