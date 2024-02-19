^

Giant clams worth P8.1M recovered in Palawan

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 4:15pm
Giant clams worth P8.1M recovered in Palawan
Authorities recover 336 pieces of giant clam shells at the shoreline of Brgy. Sebaring in Balabac, Palawan.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have seized fossilized giant clams, locally known as “taklobo,” worth an estimated P8.1 million in Balabac, Palawan, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday. 

The PCG said 336 pieces of giant clam shells were discovered at the shoreline of Brgy. Sebaring last week. 

The recovered shells were turned over to the local government unit for temporary custody.

Harvesting, collecting and selling giant clams are strictly prohibited under Philippine laws.

Giant clams, or Tridacna gigas, are the world’s largest bivalve mollusks. According to the World Wildlife Fund Philippines, giant clams play a crucial role in sustaining marine ecosystems and food security by hosting marine algae, a food source for fish commonly consumed by Filipinos

However, they are illegally harvested for food and aquarium trade.

Tridacna gigas is classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List. 

It is also covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), a multilateral treaty to protect endangered plants and animals from the threats of international trade.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) also classifies “taklobo” as an endangered species. 

Palawan is considered the last frontier of the Philippines’ rich biodiversity, but is also a hotspot for illegal wildlife trade. 

