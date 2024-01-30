^

Climate and Environment

Multi-hazard platform empowers Filipinos to report disasters in real-time

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 8:20am
Multi-hazard platform empowers Filipinos to report disasters in real-time
Screengrab shows MapaKalamidad.ph, a crowd-based platform that provides real-time hazard information
Screengrab from MapaKalamidad.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can now report and share information about floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and cyclones in their communities directly from their mobile phones with the launch of a multi-hazard platform. 

MapaKalamidad.ph is a crowd-based platform that provides real-time hazard information. The tool aims to enhance disaster preparedness and response efforts in the Philippines by empowering citizens to share critical information in the face of hazards. 

The Philippines is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including cyclones and floods. It is also highly exposed to geologic hazards, such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

MapaKalamidad.ph harnesses the power of social media to gather disaster information from residents on the ground, who often have the most up-to-date information in their area. This real-time information, like a flood report, is then displayed on a web-based map.

The data can be used by authorities to coordinate response efforts.

“MapaKalamidad allows everyone access to this information on their mobile phones, which means every single resident can participate in this cooperative process to share what’s going on around them, to understand what’s going on around them,” Nashin Mahtani, director of Yayasan Peta Bencana (Disaster Map Foundation), told reporters during the platform’s launch Monday. 

“That allows people to make critical decisions about safety and navigation during disasters instead of concentrating decision making tools in a small group of people sitting in a control room,” she added. 

A pilot version of the platform was launched in 2020, covering only Quezon City and Pampanga. The reach of the tool was expanded nationwide in 2022, but was only limited to flood reports. 

“Establishing and developing initiatives in the area of information sharing support the various aspects of our work in disaster risk reduction,” Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Operations Service Director Cesar Idio said. 

How to report using the MapaKalamidad.ph

Social media users can search for @kalamidadbot on Telegram or @mapakalamidad on Facebook Messenger to report hazards in their communities. 

A one-time link prompts them to input location, upload a photo, and describe the hazard. Then, users will receive links to their reports on the map. 

“What makes MapaKalamidad stand out is that it’s not an app, and it plugs into existing social media channels. That’s what allows us to reach millions of users every day,” Mahtani said.

She added the platform was designed to encourage people to submit detailed information, minimizing the risk of false reports. 

Government agencies like the OCD and local government units also help validate reports sent by users. 

“Through those factors, we’re able to ensure that all of the reports come in real-time, but they’re all verified,” Mahtani said.

The MapaKalamidad.ph team is working on integrating SMS and radio services to allow residents without internet access to report hazards.

The multi-hazard platform has an Indonesian counterpart—PetaBencana.id—which was launched in 2013.

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE

DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT

EARTHQUAKE

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE

VOLCANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Dumagat-Remontado folk to UN: China violated human rights in Kaliwa Dam project
4 days ago

Dumagat-Remontado folk to UN: China violated human rights in Kaliwa Dam project

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 days ago
The Dumagat-Remontado indigenous group, whose lands are affected by the Kaliwa Dam, accused China of breaching its international...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DOE urged to prioritize environment in expanding power projects
10 days ago

DOE urged to prioritize environment in expanding power projects

10 days ago
Environmental advocates of Protect VIP — a network that focuses on safeguarding the Verde Island Passage marine...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Expected CO2 levels in 2024 threaten 1.5C warming limit &mdash; Met Office
10 days ago

Expected CO2 levels in 2024 threaten 1.5C warming limit — Met Office

By Kelly Macnamara | 10 days ago
Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere this year will exceed key trajectories for limiting warming to 1.5C, Britain's...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Major emission cuts seen with early coal plant retirements in Philippines
11 days ago

Major emission cuts seen with early coal plant retirements in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 days ago
TransitionZero said that early retirement of coal plants by five years would avoid releasing nearly double the Philippines’...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
US climate envoy Kerry stepping down to help Biden campaign &mdash; reports
January 14, 2024 - 10:47am

US climate envoy Kerry stepping down to help Biden campaign — reports

January 14, 2024 - 10:47am
Kerry, 80, intends to help Joe Biden's campaign by publicizing the president's work in combatting global warming, according...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
January 13, 2024 - 11:30am

El Niño could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

By Robin Millard | January 13, 2024 - 11:30am
This year could be hotter under El Niño's influence than the record-shattering 2023, the United Nations warned Friday,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with