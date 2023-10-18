Fishers reject government claim of ‘economic benefits’ from reclamation projects

Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on August 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A fishers group has expressed its dismay over the government’s recent projections of potentially reaping substantial economic benefits from the Manila Bay reclamation projects that have been temporarily suspended.

“The environmental and socio-economic costs, as well as risks of geological hazard of reclamation are indeed far greater than its supposed economic gains,” Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo said in a statement.

Arambulo criticized the recent hearing held by the powerful House ways and means committee – chaired by Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District) — which invited the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) to discuss the economic gains that can be yielded from 14 Manila Bay reclamation projects that were paused pending a review of their environmental impact.

During the House committee hearing, the PRA said it expects around P23 trillion in direct investments for vertical development in the 14 reclamation projects, with an additional P1.95 trillion expected in low-rise “horizontal” development.

PAMALAKAYA said that any income to be derived from the 14 approved projects — which has already cost around P650 billion will be offset by its destruction of the natural resources in the area.

“Compared to the income about to be generated from destructive reclamation, the marine and fishery resources and the fishing activities of fisherfolk have direct benefits to the majority of our population and have significant contribution to the food security and local food production,” the group said.

Arambulo argued that the figures presented by the PRA to the committee and Salceda’s statements about the projects were “merely speculations to justify the continuation of reclamation projects in Manila Bay that have been wreaking havoc to the livelihood of fisherfolk from the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Bataan, and several cities in Metro Manila.”

“In Cavite and Bulacan, fisherfolk are losing 70%-80% of their average income due to reclamation and its components like the dredging activities,” Arambulo said.

During the hearing, Salceda estimated that the government will get a least P23 trillion in land sales from the reclamation projects, “enough to retire the country’s debt.”

The House ways and means panel could also soon craft a fiscal framework for reclamation projects that would revise the current rules that require at least 50% of the income of the PRA to fund a portion of housing projects.

Scientists and environmental advocates have warned that the Manila Bay is unsuitable for reclamation and coastal development due to the risks posed by floods and intensified typhoon-induced storm surges, among others.

The Supreme Court in 2008 ordered government agencies like the DENR to undertake the restoration and rehabilitation of Manila Bay and ensure its waters are safe for the commercial propagation of fish, as well as for swimming, skin diving and other recreational activities. — Cristina Chi with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico