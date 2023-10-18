^

Climate and Environment

Fishers reject government claim of ‘economic benefits’ from reclamation projects 

Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 6:41pm
Fishers reject government claim of â��economic benefitsâ�� from reclamation projectsÂ 
Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on August 5, 2022.
PAMALAKAYA

MANILA, Philippines — A fishers group has expressed its dismay over the government’s recent projections of potentially reaping substantial economic benefits from the Manila Bay reclamation projects that have been temporarily suspended.

“The environmental and socio-economic costs, as well as risks of geological hazard of reclamation are indeed far greater than its supposed economic gains,” Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo said in a statement.

Arambulo criticized the recent hearing held by the powerful House ways and means committee – chaired by Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District) — which invited the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) to discuss the economic gains that can be yielded from 14 Manila Bay reclamation projects that were paused pending a review of their environmental impact.

During the House committee hearing, the PRA said it expects around P23 trillion in direct investments for vertical development in the 14 reclamation projects, with an additional P1.95 trillion expected in low-rise “horizontal” development.

PAMALAKAYA said that any income to be derived from the 14 approved projects — which has already cost around P650 billion will be offset by its destruction of the natural resources in the area. 

“Compared to the income about to be generated from destructive reclamation, the marine and fishery resources and the fishing activities of fisherfolk have direct benefits to the majority of our population and have significant contribution to the food security and local food production,” the group said.

Arambulo argued that the figures presented by the PRA to the committee and Salceda’s statements about the projects were “merely speculations to justify the continuation of reclamation projects in Manila Bay that have been wreaking havoc to the livelihood of fisherfolk from the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Bataan, and several cities in Metro Manila.”

“In Cavite and Bulacan, fisherfolk are losing 70%-80% of their average income due to reclamation and its components like the dredging activities,” Arambulo said.

During the hearing, Salceda estimated that the government will get a least P23 trillion in land sales from the reclamation projects, “enough to retire the country’s debt.”

The House ways and means panel could also soon craft a fiscal framework for reclamation projects that would revise the current rules that require at least 50% of the income of the PRA to fund a portion of housing projects.

Scientists and environmental advocates have warned that the Manila Bay is unsuitable for reclamation and coastal development due to the risks posed by floods and intensified typhoon-induced storm surges, among others.

The Supreme Court in 2008 ordered government agencies like the DENR to undertake the restoration and rehabilitation of Manila Bay and ensure its waters are safe for the commercial propagation of fish, as well as for swimming, skin diving and other recreational activities. — Cristina Chi with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MANILA BAY RECLAMATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Biden unveils 'hydrogen hubs' in push for 2024
2 days ago

Biden unveils 'hydrogen hubs' in push for 2024

2 days ago
President Joe Biden announced new "hydrogen hubs" across the United States on Friday as part of efforts to boost the economy...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate 'countdown clock' report launched ahead of key UN talks
5 days ago

Climate 'countdown clock' report launched ahead of key UN talks

5 days ago
Top scientists have launched a yearly report series to plug knowledge gaps ahead of crunch climate talks, with their global...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Bets in Barangay polls urged to invest in disaster prevention, preparedness
6 days ago

Bets in Barangay polls urged to invest in disaster prevention, preparedness

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
Barangays, the most basic units of government, play a vital role in disaster preparedness and prevention due to their local...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change impacts felt by huge majority of Filipinos &mdash; Pulse Asia
9 days ago

Climate change impacts felt by huge majority of Filipinos — Pulse Asia

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 days ago
The survey conducted from September 10 to 14 found that 65% of Filipino adults observed that there was a “big change...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
World can't 'unplug' existing energy system &mdash; COP28 head
10 days ago

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system — COP28 head

10 days ago
The president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on Sunday for governments to abandon the "fantasy" of hastily...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
&lsquo;Call for justice&rsquo;: Advocates embark on month-long climate walk for Yolanda&rsquo;s 10th anniversary
10 days ago

‘Call for justice’: Advocates embark on month-long climate walk for Yolanda’s 10th anniversary

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 days ago
The 1000-kilometer journey on foot and on bicycles will culminate on November 7, on the eve of Yolanda, one of the world’s...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with