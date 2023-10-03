^

Climate and Environment

DENR eyes to register small-scale miners to formalize ops

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 11:44am
DENR eyes to register small-scale miners to formalize ops
Miners pan for gold at a river near the typhoon disaster zone in Mawab town, compostela valley province on December 9, 2012.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it plans to have small-scale miners registered with the government in a bid to formalize and regulate their operations. 

In a release Tuesday, the DENR said the agency aims to ensure the welfare and protection of small-scale miners, and integrate them into the broader mining sector. 

“We’re looking to register small-scale miners, individually, at first, followed by the establishment of a loose organization as the foundation for a more formal association. Sort of like a cooperative towards a Minahang Bayan registration,” said Undersecretary Carlos Primo David.

The Minahang Bayan program, designed to regulate the small-scale mining sector, allows pocket miners to operate legally within the guidelines set by the DENR. 

David stressed that granting legal recognition to small miners will guarantee they receive adequate support to operate in compliance with established standards and safety protocols. 

“A properly regulated small-scale mining industry will benefit the community in terms of job creation and livelihood, and the country in terms of mining assets and taxes,” the official said.

“More importantly, it will address the violation of environmental laws and mining regulations, and minimize environmental risks and promote mine safety,” he added. 

‘Big brother, small brother’

The environment department is pushing for the “big brother, small brother” approach, which encourages larger companies to capacitate, protect and enhance the resilience of small miners. 

Alyansa Tigil Mina, a coalition opposing large-scale mining operations, earlier said that while integrating the strategy within the social development and management programs of large mining companies is laudable, “problematic policy and implementation implications” are expected. 

“This strategy appears to be a ‘passing-the-buck’ move of DENR. DENR must first show and prove that they have a clear direction on supporting and regulating SSM in the country,” the group said in May. 

The DENR also said it is “looking to” Republic Act 7076 or the People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991 to provide social assistance, labor protection, and government-backed assistance programs to benefit small miners. 

Revitalizing the mining sector is a priority of the Marcos administration to drive the Philippine economy’s recovery from pandemic disruptions. This follows the lifting of a moratorium on new mining projects by his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, in 2021.

