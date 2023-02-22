Dredging, seabed quarrying in Manila Bay seen to threaten fisheries production

A man collects water spinach along the shore of Manila Bay in Baseco, one of the biggest slums in Manila on Aug. 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — An organization of scientists on Wednesday warned that not only coastal ecosystems but also the country’s fisheries production will be put at risk if dredging and seabed quarrying in Manila Bay continue.

In a statement, the Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM) expressed grave concern over ongoing dredging, seabed quarrying, and reclamation activities in Cavite, particularly in the towns of Ternate, Naic and Rosario.

“Dredging activities in Cavite are closely related to ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay as filling materials dumped into our coasts are obtained from San Nicholas Shoal in Cavite, which had already affected the coastal ecosystems and the livelihood of the fisherfolk,” said Jerwin Baure, resident marine scientist of AGHAM.

Citing accounts of fishers from Cavite, the group said that quarrying operations are driving away fish in the area due to associated pollution and noise.

“Manila Bay is one of the most productive fishing grounds in the country,” Baure added.

A study by the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute previously found that the northern and eastern parts of Manila Bay, which includes Bulacan, Metro Manila and Cavite, are known to have high biomass of fish eggs and larvae. These areas have mangrove ecosystems that serve as nursery grounds for fish.

“If dredging and reclamation activities in Manila Bay continue, coastal ecosystems that serve as fish nurseries will be affected, which can eventually affect our fisheries production,” Baure said.

AGHAM called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to grant the request of fishers, scientists and environmentalists for a dialogue.

The group also urged the DENR to issue a moratorium on dredging and reclamation projects until issues concerning these projects are addressed.

There are 187 reclamation projects across the archipelago, according to a master list of approved, pending, and ongoing dump-and-fill ventures of the Philippine Reclamation Authority. At least 30 projects are in Manila Bay.