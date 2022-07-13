New DENR chief urged to stop reclamation, side with biodiversity

MANILA, Philippines — Groups called on Toni Yulo-Loyzaga, the new secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, to address the threats and destruction brought by energy and extractive industries, and development projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nominated Yulo-Gonzaga, a climate change advocate, to lead the agency mandated to manage the country’s natural resources, and ensure a healthful ecology for Filipinos.

Related Stories Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Fishers’ group PAMALAKAYA urged the new environment chief to stop reclamation projects across the country, especially in Manila Bay.

The organization has recorded around 50 reclamation projects in Manila Bay that will cover more than 30,000 hectares of its fishing grounds, mangrove areas and aquaculture. The DENR issued environmental compliance certificates to a 32-hectare reclamation project in Bacoor, Cavite and a land reclamation for the construction of the 2,500-hectare airport city in Bulacan.

“She must adhere to the mandate of her department to protect and preserve Manila Bay for the benefit of the people. Reclamation has long been proven to be destructive both to marine biodiversity and livelihood of fisherfolk,” said Ronnel Arambulo, national spokesperson of Pamalakaya.

Aid in transition to renewables

The new DENR leadership should do its part in ensuring the transition to clean energy from renewables, the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development stressed.

“With weak measures to guard against pollution and environmental destruction from coal, gas, and other dirty energy projects, the DENR of the past administration was also culprit to the continued proliferation of unsustainable energy,” CEED deputy executive director Avril De Torres said.

“Her science-based background can bring us an environment secretary who listens to science and works to avert worse ecological crises and irreversible damage from climate change,” she added.

CEED raised concern about the unprecedented expansion of fossil gas projects, which can affect the country’s climate goals and biodiversity, as the projects are concentrated in marine life-rich Verde Island Passage in Batangas and Tañon Strait in Visayas.

Collaboration

EcoWaste Coalition, for its part, said it is open to collaborating with Yulo-Loyzaga in promoting the effective implementation of Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, and the adoption of measures such as ban on single use-plastics and phase out of non-environmentally acceptable products and packaging.

The group also urged the new environment secretary to contribute and participate in the negotiation for a strong globally binding treaty addressing plastic pollution throughout its life cycle.

Prior to her appointment, Yulo-Gonzaga was the president of the National Resilience Council. She was also a former executive director of research institute Manila Observatory.