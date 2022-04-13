^

Climate and Environment

Philippines urges UN climate agency to enhance access to climate finance

Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 2:31pm
Philippines urges UN climate agency to enhance access to climate finance
A rescuer crosses a river using a zip line in an attempt to reach the landslide-hit village of Kantagnos in Baybay town, Leyte province on April 13, 2022, following heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Megi.
AFP/Bobbie Alota

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Climate Change Commission called on the United Nations climate change agency to streamline processes and improve modalities in accessing climate finance to bolster the defenses of vulnerable communities to the impacts of climate change.

CCC Secretary Robert Borje stressed the urgency of enhancing access to climate finance at the 15th Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage last week, the commission said in a release.

In his intervention, Borje said that vulnerable nations like the Philippines continue to bear the brunt of the climate crisis as he called for urgent climate action.

Cyclones Odette (Rai), Ulysses (Vamco) and Rolly (Goni) caused loss and damage valued at around $1.2 billion, which Borje said represents the government’s national health insurance funding for about 61 million Filipinos.

“The cascading impacts of loss and damage are compounded further by the COVID-19 pandemic and its burden on the country’s economy,” he said. Loss and damage refers to the costs that some nations are facing because of a warming planet.

“Let us look at ways to streamline processes, simplify procedures, and improve the efficiencies of existing modalities,” the official also said.

Experts said the reports released by the UN climate planet send a strong message that the Philippines should strengthen measures that will help its citizens cope in a warming planet.

Borje urged developed countries to “fulfill their climate finance commitments, with limited domestic fiscal resources becoming even scarcer as developing countries deal with the impacts of climate change.”

He added that financing and investments, technology and innovation, and capacity development through inclusive multilateralism are crucial to addressing intensifying loss and damage from climate hazards.

In COP26 climate talks last year, developed nations blocked the establishment of a funding facility that will help vulnerable countries cope with losses and damages from climate change impacts. They opted to initiate a “dialogue” on the topic in future talks. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CHANGE COMMISSION

CLIMATE CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
May polls crucial for urgent shift to clean, cheap renewables
5 days ago

May polls crucial for urgent shift to clean, cheap renewables

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 days ago
"Harnessing solar energy is good for the community because we no longer worry about electricity costs and it’s clean,"...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Removing CO2 from air, sea no longer optional, says UN
7 days ago

Removing CO2 from air, sea no longer optional, says UN

By Marlowe Hood | 7 days ago
Even under the most aggressive carbon-cutting scenarios, several billion tonnes of CO2 will need to be extracted each year...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
IPCC climate reports should spur urgent shift to renewables &mdash; groups
7 days ago

IPCC climate reports should spur urgent shift to renewables — groups

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
Climate campaigners said the IPCC report should prompt the Philippine government to harness the full potential of cheap and...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action
8 days ago

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

By AmÃ©lie Bottolier-Depois | 8 days ago
Avoiding airplanes, eating less meat, insulating your home could all make a dent, particularly when broad swathes of societies...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
'Now or never' to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN
8 days ago

'Now or never' to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

By Kelly Macnamara | 8 days ago
The 2,800-page report—by far the most comprehensive assessment of how to halt global heating ever produced—documents...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
UN to release handbook of climate change solutions
9 days ago

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

By Kelly Macnamara | 9 days ago
Two weeks of gruelling negotiations have seen nearly 200 nations struggling to thrash out line-by-line a high-level "summary...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with