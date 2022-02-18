



















































 
























^


 











 















Climate and Environment


DENR chief Cimatu quits due to health reasons




Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 6:00pm
 





DENR chief Cimatu quits due to health reasons
Undated photo from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources shows Secretary Roy Cimatu.
Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Handout




MANILA, Philippines — Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu has resigned from his post due to health reasons, Malacañang said on Friday. 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Undersecretary Jim Sampulna was designated as the department’s officer-in-charge.


“We wish Secretary Cimatu good health as he transitions from his decades-long and stellar service in government to private life,” Nograles said.


The former military chief-turned-environment secretary oversaw the six-month rehabilitation of Boracay, the country’s most famous tourist island.


He also led the restoration of Manila Bay, which includes transforming a polluted stretch of the bay’s shoreline into an artificial white sand beach made from crushed dolomite rocks. Officials said such undertaking will help protect coastal resources in the area, but scientists and environmental groups criticized the project as an expensive and temporary effort that will not solve the bay's problems.


In December last year, the DENR reversed the ban on open-pit mining, which was imposed in 2017 when the agency was led by anti-mining advocate Regina Lopez. Green groups said the policy reversal may lead to further degradation of the environment.


Cimatu replaced Lopez in 2017 when she was rejected by the congressional Commission on Appointments. 


Environmentalists also criticized the DENR under Cimatu's leadership for granting environmental compliance certificates for the New Manila International Airport in Bulacan and the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project in Rizal and Quezon provinces, which are feared to harm the environment and communities.


During his term as environment chief, the retired Army general sought to strengthen the enforcement of the country’s environmental laws by pushing for the creation of Environmental Protection and Enforcement Bureau.


Cimatu also chaired the government’s Task Force Build Back Better, which was directed by President Rodrigo Duterte to ensure post-disaster rehabilitation efforts in typhoon-hit areas. — with report from Angelica Yang


 
















 



DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
ROY CIMATU

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









World funds own destruction with $1.8 trillion subsidies &mdash; study







9 hours ago


World funds own destruction with $1.8 trillion subsidies — study



9 hours ago 


The world must by 2030 slash $1.8 trillion in annual subsidies that destroy the environment, in order to "finance a net-zero...








Climate and Environment
fbtw







 





De Guzman: Combat climate crisis instead of preparing for war







2 days ago


De Guzman: Combat climate crisis instead of preparing for war



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
2 days ago 


The Philippines and other nations should instead wage a war against climate crisis, hunger and inequality, De Guzman str...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













In 'love letter', young Filipinos call on poll bets to prioritize green agenda







2 days ago


In 'love letter', young Filipinos call on poll bets to prioritize green agenda



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
2 days ago 


"We cannot afford to have another six years or so of a government that tolerates environmental injustice," said Vince...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Sea level projected to rise a foot on US coasts by 2050







2 days ago


Sea level projected to rise a foot on US coasts by 2050



2 days ago 


The 111-page study predicted sea levels along the coastline will rise 10-12 inches between 2020-2050 — as much rise...








Climate and Environment
fbtw









 



Nations to review harrowing catalogue of climate impacts







4 days ago


Nations to review harrowing catalogue of climate impacts



4 days ago 


Just in the last year, the world has seen a cascade of unprecedented floods, heatwaves and wildfires across four contine...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Australia warns koalas 'endangered' as numbers plunge







7 days ago


Australia warns koalas 'endangered' as numbers plunge



7 days ago 


Environment Minister Sussan Ley said she had designated koala populations as "endangered" to offer them a higher level of...








Climate and Environment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with