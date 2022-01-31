



















































 












^


 











 















Climate and Environment


DENR forms regional task forces to boost rehab in typhoon-hit areas




Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 12:16pm
 





DENR forms regional task forces to boost rehab in typhoon-hit areas
This photo taken on January 3, 2022 shows people constructing a new house (R) past an overturned vehicle and other debris in Burgos town, Siargao island, weeks after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island.
AFP/Roel Catoto




MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has created regional task forces that will help speed up recovery and rehabilitation programs in typhoon-ravaged areas.


In a release, the department said Secretary Roy Cimatu ordered the creation of Regional Build Back Better Task Forces (RTFBBBs). The DENR chairs the national government’s Task Force Build Back Better (TFBBB), which was directed by President Rodrigo Duterte to ensure post-disaster rehabilitation efforts in typhoon-hit areas.



Cimatu said the provinces that bore the brunt of Typhoon Odette (Rai)—the strongest tropical cyclone that hit the Philippines last year—will be prioritized for the implementation of the DENR order.


‘Odette’ battered southern and central regions of the Philippines in December, leaving at least 407 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless.


“The DENR regional executive directors for Caraga, Regions 6, 7, 8, 10, and MIMAROPA as chairpersons of the Regional TFBBB in their respective regions shall, in coordination with the concerned regional line agencies and local government units, conduct damage assessment and identify appropriate interventions for recovery and rehabilitation," Cimatu said.


DENR Undersecretary and TFBBB Secretariat head Analiza Rebuelta-Teh said the creation of regional task forces highlights the urgency for a clear mechanism on how to have a “total response” at the regional level.


Cimatu signed a special order which provided the mechanism by which RTFBBBs will “organize and convene” in coordination with the RTFBBB-member line government agencies “as may be applicable.”


The first focus areas of the TFBBB were the Marikina, Cagayan and Bicol river basins following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly (Goni) and Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco) in late 2020.


The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of human-driven climate change. An average of 20 cyclones enter the country’s area of responsibility annually. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 
















 



DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









DENR forms regional task forces to boost rehab in typhoon-hit areas







32 minutes ago


DENR forms regional task forces to boost rehab in typhoon-hit areas



32 minutes ago 


Cimatu said the provinces that bore the brunt of Typhoon Odette (Rai)—the strongest tropical cyclone that hit the Philippines...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Pacquiao says no to total mining ban







2 days ago


Pacquiao says no to total mining ban



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
2 days ago 


“Okay naman ‘yun basta responsible at hindi ka nakakasira ng kalikasan,” Pacquiao said in an interview with...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













More than 200 new species found in Mekong region &mdash; WWF







3 days ago


More than 200 new species found in Mekong region — WWF



3 days ago 


In all, 224 new species of plants and vertebrate animals were found in the region—which includes Myanmar, Thailand,...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Manila Bay rehab Year 3: DENR told to put environment and people before 'development'







4 days ago


Manila Bay rehab Year 3: DENR told to put environment and people before 'development'



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 days ago 


On January 27, 2019, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources began the rehabilitation of Manila Bay in a bid to...








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Robredo to reverse Duterte lifting of mining ban, listen to affected communities







4 days ago


Robredo to reverse Duterte lifting of mining ban, listen to affected communities



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 days ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo said she is for “sustainable” mining.








Climate and Environment
fbtw













Talks with Dumagats on Kaliwa Dam MOA 'railroaded', project critics say







5 days ago


Talks with Dumagats on Kaliwa Dam MOA 'railroaded', project critics say



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
5 days ago 
 

The STOP Kaliwa Dam Network called on the NCIP to postpone the MOA negotiations if they are genuinely concerned...








Climate and Environment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with