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2 vessels barred from sailing after Cagayan, Bohol mishaps

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 1:21pm
2 vessels barred from sailing after Cagayan, Bohol mishaps
The fast craft MV OceanJet 788 as seen in a company promotional video posted in November 2022.
OceanJet

MANILA, Philippines — The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has ordered the immediate suspension of the safety certificates of motorized banca M/B Rose Marie 1 and fast craft MV Ocean Jet 788 following separate maritime incidents in Cagayan and Bohol.

In a statement on Sunday, November 1, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the incidents occurred on October 31.

The vessels are prohibited from operating while their certificates are suspended and must undergo safety inspections before they can be cleared as seaworthy.

Initial reports indicated that rough sea conditions and uncontrolled movement of livestock caused M/B Rose Marie 1 to partially submerge in waters between Dalupiri and Fuga islands in Cagayan at around 8:15 a.m.

All eight people aboard, including the captain, survived the incident. Six of the 11 livestock animals aboard died.

Hours later, at around 10:57 a.m., MV Ocean Jet 788 encountered an electrical failure while maneuvering to dock at the Port of Tagbilaran in Bohol.

According to the DOTr, the power disruption affected the vessel's bridge engine remote control and throttle system, temporarily compromising its maneuverability.

Both vessels remain barred from operations pending safety inspections and technical assessments by MARINA.

MARINA

SEA INCIDENT
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