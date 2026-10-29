Bernardo: Only Ping not involved in infra kickbacks

Retired Department of Public Works and Highways operations undersecretary Roberto Bernardo appears before the Blue Ribbon Committee on Sept. 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Roberto Bernardo testified yesterday that to his knowledge, only Sen. Panfilo Lacson was not involved in any kickback scheme surrounding government infrastructure projects.

Bernardo made the revelation upon the questioning of Associate Justice Ronald Moreno whether there were proponents of projects who did not receive commitment fees or kickbacks.

“Do you know a proponent that did not get a kickback? Do heroes still exist?” Moreno asked.

“I don’t know of any congressman who was offered and declined. Only Sen. Lacson did not have any commitment,” Bernardo said.

When asked by Associate Justice Karl Miranda if all projects of the DPWH have proponents and kickbacks, Bernardo said yes.

Bernardo, however, said he did not have direct dealings with former House speaker Martin Romualdez regarding kickbacks and projects.

Bernardo also testified that former senator Nancy Binay was allocated 12 to 15 percent of commitment fees from projects while former senator Grace Poe was allotted 20 percent.

The commitment fees of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, meanwhile, amounted to 18 to 25 percent.

He also named a certain Carlo Aguilar, whom he described as a cousin of Sen. Mark Villar, the former DPWH secretary, who was allotted five percent of a P500-million lump sum fund from the department.

He said Aguilar approached him and asked if there were funds that could be released and signed off to Villar.

Bernardo said he had seen Villar and Aguilar together on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Bernardo said he split the remaining five percent with the late former DPWH undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral.

Martin cleared

Bernardo testified before the Sandiganbayan that ex-speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez did not request from him a list of infrastructure projects in exchange for kickbacks.

During the hearing before the anti-graft court’s Third Division on the bail petition of Romualdez over a P7.4-billion plunder case, Bernardo said that in his affidavits, he did not mention Romualdez asking for projects from him.

He also clarified that he did not refer to Romualdez as a proponent of government projects.

Bernardo, however, admitted receiving financial benefits from infrastructure projects associated with various proponents, which he called “balato” or token.

Bernardo said Alcantara and then DPWH National Capital Region director Gerard Opulencia would provide the list of projects for proponent lawmakers for funding, and would also collect commitment fees from contractors since this will serve as kickback for the proponents.

More deliveries

Bernardo’s former aide, Vergel Nino Garcia, in a separate hearing, testified that he made deliveries of suitcases and boxes to suspended Senator Estrada, former senator Ramon Revilla Jr. and former DPWH chief Manuel Bonoan, among others.

Garcia made the testimony during the hearing before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division on Estrada’s petition for bail over his P573-million plunder charge over alleged kickbacks from flood control projects.

Garcia said he delivered 12 boxes intended for Estrada at the Artiaga Building in San Juan City in November 2024 upon the instruction of Bernardo.

He said he was accompanied by Bernardo’s driver, Francisco dela Fuente.

Garcia, however, admitted that he did not see the contents of the boxes nor did he take photos or videos of the delivery.

Garcia said he also made deliveries to Revilla, Bonoan, Cabral and former education undersecretary Trygve Olaivar.

Former DPWH NCR director Opulencia, meanwhile, testified that there is a 5 to 10 percent kickback called “pasasalamat” (gratitude) for DPWH officials, on top of the 25 percent “commitment” fees, which he believed came from private contractors.

The DPWH will stand by and honor the multibillion-peso infrastructure allocations in the national budget, Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez said. – Rainier Allan Ronda