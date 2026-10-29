Wage hikes, livelihood support, health care access pushed

MANILA, Philippines — As rising prices, inadequate wages, unemployment and concerns over government accountability continue to weigh heavily on Filipinos, Sen. Bong Go pushed for legislative measures and programs aimed at improving workers’ incomes, expanding livelihood opportunities, protecting public funds and easing the financial burden on struggling families.

Go has emphasized the importance of addressing the everyday concerns of ordinary Filipinos, particularly the rising cost of basic necessities, the need for better-paying jobs, accessible health care and responsible use of government resources.

Recognizing the impact of rising commodity prices on household finances, Go filed Senate Bill 175 or the proposed P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2025.

He also filed the proposed Rural Employment Assistance Program Act and Indigent Jobseekers Assistance Act.

On government accountability, Go has called for transparency and accountability amid the flood control controversy.