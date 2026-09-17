MV June Aster communication system failed before fire warning, says captain

This photo captured on Sept. 11, 2026, shows the MV June Aster after authorities put out the fire.

MANILA, Philippines — The captain of MV June Aster, which caught fire off Coron, Palawan, said that the vessel’s communication system failed due to a blackout, preventing him from alerting the passengers about the tragedy.

The captain, identified as Roel Sarmiento, recalled the series of events before and after the fire incident on September 9 in a sworn statement he submitted to authorities.

In a copy obtained by ABS-CBN News, Sarmiento said he immediately went to the ferry’s very high frequency (VHF) radio and public-address system to warn the passengers after he noticed that the fire was quickly spreading on the right side of the ship, but was not able to do so because the power went out.

“Sumilip ako sa starboard wing, nakita ko buong kanan na bahagi ng barko ay napakalakas ng apoy, pati sa kaliwa tanaw ko. Dali-dali akong pumunta sa Very High Frequency (VHF) at sa Public Address (PA) para makapag-inform kaso biglang nagka-black out na,” Sarmiento said.

(I looked out from the starboard wing, I saw that the whole right side of the ship was engulfed in flames, and I could see it even on the left side. I immediately went to the Very High Frequency and Public Address to inform, but there was suddenly a blackout.)

On September 12, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recovered 41 charred remains from the ship.

Authorities said 77 people died, 43 survived and 12 remain missing. A total of 128 passengers were aboard the ship.

‘Jump, captain’

Sarmiento said in his statement that he boarded the ship on September 8 at 9:32 a.m. at Baseco, Manila. The loading of rolling cargo began at 7:15 p.m., and the ship sailed at 8:14 p.m.

They experienced subasko, or a squall, while approaching Hamilo Point near Corregidor Traffic Separation Scheme. The seas improved as they got closer to Fortune Island.

The whole day of September 9 was fine until 6:29 p.m., when one of his crew members informed him that a fire had broken out.

“Ang naisagot ko ay ‘saan’, at direkta kong sinabi na papasukin ang mga pasahero sa bridge at buksan ang pinto. Tapos sinabi ko sa AB (able seaman) na prepare ang hose ng tubig at fire extinguisher,” Sarmiento said.

(I answered, ‘where’, and I directly told them to get the passengers inside the bridge and open the door. Then I told the AB to prepare the water hose and fire extinguisher.)

When he looked from the starboard wing, he saw that the fire was quickly spreading on the right side of the vessel. The fire was also visible on the left side. That was when he tried to warn the passengers through the public-address system, but failed.

Sarmiento said that he then ordered the crew to deploy the life rafts since they no longer had any choice but to abandon the ship.

After two life rafts were deployed, he instructed some of the passengers to jump out of the ship. He said they even helped a mother who could not climb over the railings out of fear.

When the passengers and crew got out of the ship, Sarmiento said he removed his shirt, soaked it, and used it to cover his face as he attempted to open the air-conditioned room to check if there were any passengers trapped inside.

But the heat became unbearable, and when he looked out from the right side of the ship’s wing, the passengers and crew told him to jump out of the burning ship.

“Tinawag nila ako na “talon na Kap, talon na”” he said. (They called me, and said 'just jump Captain, jump.')

‘Things happened quickly’

Sarmiento said he had no choice but to wear his shirt and jump out of the ship, even without a life jacket, because of the unbearable heat.

“About 30 meters ang layo ko sa isang AB at nasambit ko na pahawak sa lifejacket n'ya at ako ay nahihirapan na,” he recalled.

(I am about 30 meters away from an AB, and I asked him if I could hold on to his life jacket because I was already having difficulty.”)

The seaman then took off the life jacket he was wearing and gave it to Sarmiento, who then swam toward a life raft.

Sarmiento was then able to get on the raft, together with three crew members and two passengers. They paddled until they were rescued by fishermen who brought them to shore.

He said he was in tears when they reached the shore, thinking that he was not able to do anything to stop the fire.

“Sa sobrang trauma ko ay naglakad lang po ako nang naglakad sa kalsada hanggang sa makarating ako kung saan man. Hanggang ngayon, isip pa din ako nang isip kung paano naging sobrang bilis ng pangyayari,” Sarmiento said.

(I was so traumatized that I just walked and walked along the road until I reached somewhere. Until now, I’m still thinking how quickly things happened.)

Sarmiento went missing after the incident and turned up after five days.