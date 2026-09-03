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Metro Manila eyes underground cisterns at 5 priority flood projects

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 3, 2026 | 7:00am
Metro Manila eyes underground cisterns at 5 priority flood projects
MMDA Chairman Don Artes explained during a press briefing in Malacañang on September 2, 2026, how the planned floodwater collection sites can help curb Metro Manila flooding.
Screenshot / RTVM

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has picked five projects to lead a planned network of 39 flood-catchment sites across Metro Manila.

At a press briefing at Malacañang, MMDA Chairman Don Artes said they aim to to finish the first batch by June 2027 as the capital looks for ways to keep intense rainfall from overwhelming its drainage systems.

The priority projects cover Miriam College, Camp Aguinaldo and the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City, and Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and a combined Rajah Sulayman Park-Remedios Circle project in Manila.

Artes said the underground cisterns will be built beneath open spaces at the priority locations to temporarily hold rainwater instead of allowing it to immediately enter drainage systems and waterways.

The MMDA will present the projects to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and Budget Secretary Kim Robert de Leon for possible funding.

Artes said the remaining projects among the 39 identified sites could be completed by December 2027 if funding is secured.

'Manage' the water

The projects form part of a broader "sponge city" and nature-based approach that uses different methods to absorb, retain or slow down rainwater.

“Sabi nga po nung isang ekspertong kausap namin with the advent po ng climate change, extreme weather conditions, heavy downpour…hindi na dapat i-control yung tubig, hindi na dapat labanan kung hindi dapat po ay i-manage,” Artes said. 

(“As one of the experts we consulted said, with the advent of climate change, extreme weather conditions, heavy downpour… we should no longer control or fight the water, but instead manage it.”)

Among the approaches identified for the 39 sites are underground cisterns and bioretention areas, mangrove forests, permeable surfaces and green parks with permeable sidewalks.

Some waterways may also undergo river renaturation, which involves restoring more natural features and vegetation near bodies of water to help manage flooding.

Artes said each Metro Manila local government identified two to three possible locations where different flood-management approaches could be applied.

Funding still being worked out

Artes said the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has indicated up to $200 million in financing for the projects, although the amount and financing terms have yet to be finalized.

AIIB, a multilateral financial instituion, also supported the feasibility study for the proposed projects, which was conducted with Netherlands-based engineering consultancy Haskoning.

"It's a lending institution. Partner po kasi siya ng World Bank doon sa initial na ibinigay pong pondo sa Metro Manila Flood Management Project na patapos na po," Artes said.

("It's a lending institution. It was also the World Bank's partner in providing funding for the Metro Manila Flood Management Project, which is nearing completion.")

The feasibility study initially considered 107 sites before the list was narrowed to 39 following consultations and assessments.

FLOOD MANAGEMENT

METRO MANILA FLOODING

MMDA
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