^

Headlines

VP Duterte, Escudero lose ground as Marcos, Romualdez gain trust — survey

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 5:11pm
VP Duterte, Escudero lose ground as Marcos, Romualdez gain trust â€” survey
Composite photo shows House Speaker Martin Romualdez, President Bongbong Marcos, Vice President Sara Duterte and Senate President Chiz Esucdero.
House of Representatives / Released; AFP / Ted Aljibe; Philstar.com / Martin Ramos; The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A recent non-commissioned survey found that trust and performance ratings of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez rose in July, while those of Vice President Sara Duterte and Senate President Chiz Escudero declined. 

OCTA Research Group data released on Wednesday, July 30, showed contrasting fortunes for the country's top two officials. Marcos' trust rating increased to 64% in July from 60% in April, while Vice President Duterte's dropped to 50% from 54%. Both, however, maintain majority support.

Marcos' improved rating signals an end to his steady decline over the past year from a high of 71% in July 2024 to a low of 60% in April 2025. Duterte, despite suffering steeper losses overall, had shown signs of recovery with a nine-point jump between November 2024 and April 2025. Her trust rating fell from 65% last year to 49% by November 2024.

This follows her impeachment in February on charges of graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, and culpable violation of the Constitution. However, OCTA's latest poll shows her trust ratings are starting to decline again. 

Regional patterns emerged as expected, where Marcos drew the weakest support in Mindanao but the strongest in Luzon, while Duterte maintained her highest ratings in her Mindanao political base.

How many Filipinos are satisifed? 

Regarding performance ratings, 62% of Filipinos expressed satisfaction with Marcos as president, up three percentage points from 59% in April. OCTA described this as a "genuine and positive shift in public perception," especially at a granular level. 

"Dissatisfaction with President Marcos Jr.'s performance declined slightly across all major regions and socioeconomic classes, indicating a modest improvement in public perception," the report read. 

Duterte experienced the opposite trend, with her performance rating falling six percentage points from 56% to 50%. The drop followed her brief recovery in April from November 2024's low of 48%.

"Vice President Duterte-Carpio's performance ratings declined across all major areas and socioeconomic classes," OCTA said, noting that Mindanao residents expressed the highest satisfaction levels.

Trust in Congress' top leaders

In the legislative branch, Romualdez maintained higher public trust at 57% compared to Escudero's 51%, with both leaders still keeping majority support. Romualdez gained three percentage points while Escudero dropped four points from the previous survey.

The decline in Escudero's trust ratings coincided with escalating criticism from civil society groups and legal experts over the delay in the vice president's impeachment trial.

He was accused of deliberately prolonging the process while permitting procedural challenges that led to the articles of impeachment being returned to the lower chamber.

In terms of performance, nearly half of Filipinos (49%) expressed satisfaction with Escudero's work as Senate President, while about one in four expressed disappointment. Romualdez fared significantly better at 59%, with only one in five Filipinos dissatisfied and 14% undecided.

Regionally, OCTA found that Escudero saw the lowest satisfaction level at 39% in Metro Manila, with a 13-percentage drop from the last survey. 

The survey was conducted from July 12 to July 17, a period before the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Duterte's petition to nullify her impeachment. It was also during this time that the House asserted the constitutionality of the impeachment, which 215 members of the 19th Congress endorsed.  

OCTA polled 1,200 adult Filipinos across the country, with a ±3% margin of error.  

Social Weather Stations (SWS), another major pollster, also found that trust in Marcos improved. Duterte’s trust rating, meanwhile, rose by a marginal 1% in June. A report for July's trust rating has yet to be released by SWS. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

CHIZ ESCUDERO

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

OCTA

PERFORMANCE RATING

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

TRUST RATING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House adopts new impeachment rules

House adopts new impeachment rules

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Getting one-third of the more than 300 members of the House of Representatives to sign as complainants against an impeachable...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: House Committee Chairmanships of the 20th Congress

LIST: House Committee Chairmanships of the 20th Congress

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The House of Representatives elected chairpersons to head its standing committees for the 20th Congress. Some lawmakers, however,...
Headlines
fbtw
Victims urge ICC to reject Duterte&rsquo;s bid to delay ruling

Victims urge ICC to reject Duterte’s bid to delay ruling

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Victims of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs are asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reject former...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate elects panel heads; Marcoleta gets Blue Ribbon

Senate elects panel heads; Marcoleta gets Blue Ribbon

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino got their favored committee posts after joining the Senate majority bloc.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Boxing champ&rsquo; Torre gets special mention at SONA

‘Boxing champ’ Torre gets special mention at SONA

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
He may not have won an international athletic competition, but Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Castro stays as Palace Press Officer

Castro stays as Palace Press Officer

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro retained her position in the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) as...
Headlines
fbtw
P1,200 minimum wage bill filed anew, scraps regional boards

P1,200 minimum wage bill filed anew, scraps regional boards

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
House minority lawmakers renewed their push for a national wage board and a uniform P1,200 daily wage for private workers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Angara: Marcos wants 'immediate' issues in education fixed&nbsp;

Angara: Marcos wants 'immediate' issues in education fixed 

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asked the Department of Education to solve immediate problems facing the country's schools...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat to drench Luzon &mdash; PAGASA

Habagat to drench Luzon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the habagat may affect parts of central and northern Luzon. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with